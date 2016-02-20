Can Chad Kelly Take Ole Miss Rebels To The Top In 2016?

Ole Miss finally collected some January hardware by dominating Oklahoma State in the 2016 Sugar Bowl 48-20. Head coach Hugh Freeze has a lot to do with the Rebels turnaround. But, Chad Kelly proved to be the biggest difference maker in 2015. In 2014, Bo Wallace threw the Rebels out of the Peach Bowl by tossing three interceptions. TCU blewout Ole Miss, and it looked to be a rough upcoming 2015 without an experienced quarterback on the roster.

Enter Chad Kelly

Luckily for Ole Miss, Eastern Mississippi Community College quarterback Chad Kelly signed on to play with the Rebels. Kelly had to go the junior college route after issues with the Clemson coaching staff led to his dismissal. All Kelly did in his first season was break tons of Ole Miss records. The talented and previously troubled Kelly broke the Ole Miss single-season passing yards (4,042) and passing touchdowns (31) record. He put on maybe the greatest season debut in Ole Miss history.

Exit loads of talent

Unfortunately, Kelly's first year testing the SEC waters would be his only with star wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. The offensive line is losing its biggest star as well in soon-to-be top ten pick, left tackle Laremy Tunsil. On defense, the losses are even worse. Top defensive player, defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche, is entering the NFL Draft and the Rebels' top two DBs are out as well.

Overall, Ole Miss has just eight returning starters for next season. If they have any chance of competing with Alabama and SEC's best they need Chad Kelly at his best. His first season at the helm proved to be championship worthy. Now, he needs to put up a Heisman-like effort to get Ole Miss into the playoff conversation. He may not have a lot of help, but there aren't many other dual-threat talents like Chad Kelly.

(Video Credit: Ole Miss Rebels)