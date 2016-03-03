Does Trevor Knight Have What It Takes To lead Texas A&M?
(Photo Credit: Kevin Jairaj/ USA Today Sports)

Trevor Knight went from Oklahoma Sugar Bowl hero in 2014 to Texas A&M graduate transfer in 2016. Knight entered Oklahoma as a highly regarded four-star recruit. He leaves the Sooners as a failed starter and current backup quarterback. But, some people seem to think he's the savior for Texas A&M. Is he really the savior? Or are emotions running high from two five-star quarterbacks transferring out. To fully understand where Knight is as a player, people need to go back and look at his first years at Oklahoma.

Sugar Bowl win and promising future

He earned the starting job his freshman year, but due to injuries and a quarterback battle with Blake Bell he played in just eight games. The young quarterback didn't show much during the 2013 regular season. Knight completed just 47-of-90 passes for just under 500 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. However, Knight's final game against Alabama in the Sugar Bowl gave the Sooners hope for the future. He shredded Bama's vaunted defense by completing 32-of-44 passes for 348 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Knight would get the Sooners a 45-31 win over the reigning national champs. The freshman would also flex his muscle in the run game finishing the season with 445 rushing yards and five touchdowns.