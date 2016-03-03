Does Trevor Knight Have What It Takes To lead Texas A&M?

Trevor Knight went from Oklahoma Sugar Bowl hero in 2014 to Texas A&M graduate transfer in 2016. Knight entered Oklahoma as a highly regarded four-star recruit. He leaves the Sooners as a failed starter and current backup quarterback. But, some people seem to think he's the savior for Texas A&M. Is he really the savior? Or are emotions running high from two five-star quarterbacks transferring out. To fully understand where Knight is as a player, people need to go back and look at his first years at Oklahoma.

Sugar Bowl win and promising future

He earned the starting job his freshman year, but due to injuries and a quarterback battle with Blake Bell he played in just eight games. The young quarterback didn't show much during the 2013 regular season. Knight completed just 47-of-90 passes for just under 500 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. However, Knight's final game against Alabama in the Sugar Bowl gave the Sooners hope for the future. He shredded Bama's vaunted defense by completing 32-of-44 passes for 348 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Knight would get the Sooners a 45-31 win over the reigning national champs. The freshman would also flex his muscle in the run game finishing the season with 445 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

(Courtesy of Sooner Game Day)

Trevor Knight isn't the guy for Oklahoma

Enter 2014, the quarterback controversy is over and Knight has the job to himself. He goes on to have an awful season with a talented roster. The Sooners go 8-5 and he throws for 2,300 yards, 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing just 56 percent of his passes. Knight's final audition came against Clemson in the bowl game and he floundered. He completed under 50 percent of his passes for 103 yards and three interceptions culminating in a 40-6 loss to the Tigers.

Knight then met his match in Texas Tech transfer Baker Mayfield. Mayfield stole the show from Knight and never looked back. The Sooners made the College Football Playoff this season and Knight rode the bench in 2015. At the end of the Sooners' run, he decided to try his luck elsewhere. Trevor Knight would leave Oklahoma with a mediocre stat line of 3,424 yards, 25 touchdowns, 19 interceptions on 57 percent completion percentage. He managed to put up nice numbers in the run game with 853 rush yards and eight touchdowns.

But overall, his time at Oklahoma was a failure. Hopefully for Texas A&M's sake, he can become the starter they are looking for, but he has to battle Jake Hubenak to get the job.