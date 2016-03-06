Kentucky Wildcats Win Against LSU Tigers On Senior Day; Clinch #2 Seed in SEC Tournament

Kentucky's win put them in a favorable position going into the SEC Tournament. The LSU Tigers cannot be mad about their results either.

A Look at the SEC Tournament

Since Texas A&M beat Vanderbilt in their season finale, the Wildcats are the #1 seed because of the tiebreaker.

LSU moved into the fourth spot because of Vanderbilt's loss and earns the double-bye along with Kentucky.

Kentucky will face the winner of Alabama - Ole Miss; teams Kentucky beat by a total of 63 points this season.

LSU will face Vanderbilt or the winner of Tennessee and Auburn. The only team that beat the Tigers this season in that group is the Volunteers.

Both teams are set up to make a deep run in the SEC Tournament. This might not be the last time these two meet before the season ends.

Labissiere v. Simmons

Skal Labissiere and Ben Simmons were two players who had the most hyped up match up in the preseason.

Labissiere's entire season and their first meeting didn't live up to that hype. The Kentucky big man struggled the entire way while Simmons dominated.

This time, Labissiere made it the opposite for Simmons. The freshmen from Haiti scored 18 points, grabbed nine boards and blocked six shots to turn in his best defensive effort of the season.

Simmons put in 17 points with 11 rebounds and seven steals. The only problem is he turned it over six times.

It takes true talent to struggle in a game and still almost get a triple-double.

The Last Roar

Alex Poythress played his final game in Rupp Arena and it got quite emotional for the crowd and the senior.

Poythress got a video tribute with former Kentucky players speaking out on their experiences with the senior. Both the Charlotte Hornets' Aaron Harrison and Gonzaga's Kyle Wiltjer made appearances in this video.

Poythress got his senior day start and quickly got into foul trouble. John Calipari only played his beloved big man 19 minutes in the contest.

In those 19 minutes Poythress didn't look amazing and he didn't look terrible. He just look consistent.

Consistent is a word not often used in reference to Poythress, but it perfectly defines his senior day send off. He had 12 points and three boards on 6-7 shooting.

With how Kentucky was playing and the emotions behind this game, plenty of Kentucky fans didn't want this game to ever reach that final buzzer.

Player Statistics

Tim Quarterman- Quarterman lit Kentucky up in their last meeting and did the same in this one. He had 23 points on 9-16 shooting and 2-6 from deep.

Jamal Murray- Murray scored 20+ points for the 10th straight game and hit a three in every game of the season for UK. He finished with 22 points and seven boards on 4-8 shooting from the perimeter.

Antonio Blakeney- Blakeney had a quiet impact in this one despite playing all 40 minutes of the contest. He ended with 19 points on 7-14 shooting and only one three.

Skal Labissiere- Better late than never for the UK big man as he had a late coming out party in Rupp Arena with 18 points, nine rebounds and six blocks.

Upcoming Schedule

SEC Tournament:

#2 Kentucky - #7 Ole Miss/#10 Alabama

#4 LSU - #5 Vanderbilt/Game 1 Winner