Hield's Heave Nanoseconds Late; West Virginia Mountaineers Hold On To Beat Oklahoma Sooners
AP Photo/Orlin Wagner

West Virginia had lost to Oklahoma twice this season, once in a heartbreaker on the road and once in a blowout in Morgantown. They faced the monumental task of facing OU for the 3rd time, this go-around in the Big 12 Tournament.

Somehow, some way, the Mountaineers were victorious in this game. But they had to go through Hades and back to attain it.

Hield Steals WVU's Victory, But Instant Replay Gives it Back

Buddy Hield had struggled this entire game. WVU's intense pressure had gotten to the Wooden Award-favorite, as he only had 1 field goal in this matchup to go along with 3 turnovers. However, with the Sooners only down 2 points with 1.8 seconds left, Hield sent the building into a frenzy.