Top Three Quarterbacks Returning To The SEC
1. Chad Kelly Ole Miss

Chad Kelly's coming out party featured big-time wins over Alabama, Mississippi State and Oklahoma State. Kelly went from a major off-the-field hassle to a Heisman candidate in one year. The soon-to-be senior threw for 4,042 yards, 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions along with 509 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 2015.

His high level of success in 2015 can be partially credited to having two first round picks on the roster. Laremy Tunsil might be considered the best offensive lineman in the country. And Laquon Treadwell looked to be one of the best wide receiver in the country.

So although he had these players at his disposal, the Rebels didn't put up those kinds of numbers with predecessor Bo Wallace. His effect on Ole Miss can't be overstated. Kelly isn't the most polished player, but he is the most athletically gifted in terms of passing and rushing in the SEC.

2. Joshua Dobbs Tennessee

Tennessee's new quarterback brought the Volunteers back into mainmedia in 2015. Josh Dobbs led The Vols to their best season in almost a decade and Dobbs was the catalyst. He put up respectable passing numbers with 2,291 yards, 15 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

However, it was Dobbs running that led the way. He ran for 671 yards and 11 touchdowns. Dobbs boosted Tennessee's rushing offense to one of the nation's best. The Vols rushed for 223.7 yards and 2.5 touchdowns per game. If Dobbs can improve his passing skills the Volunteers should be a major threat in the SEC.