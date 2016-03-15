Top Three Quarterbacks Returning To The SEC

(Photo Credit: Matt Bush/USA Today)

1. Chad Kelly Ole Miss

Chad Kelly's coming out party featured big-time wins over Alabama, Mississippi State and Oklahoma State. Kelly went from a major off-the-field hassle to a Heisman candidate in one year. The soon-to-be senior threw for 4,042 yards, 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions along with 509 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 2015.

His high level of success in 2015 can be partially credited to having two first round picks on the roster. Laremy Tunsil might be considered the best offensive lineman in the country. And Laquon Treadwell looked to be one of the best wide receiver in the country.

So although he had these players at his disposal, the Rebels didn't put up those kinds of numbers with predecessor Bo Wallace. His effect on Ole Miss can't be overstated. Kelly isn't the most polished player, but he is the most athletically gifted in terms of passing and rushing in the SEC.

2. Joshua Dobbs Tennessee

Tennessee's new quarterback brought the Volunteers back into mainmedia in 2015. Josh Dobbs led The Vols to their best season in almost a decade and Dobbs was the catalyst. He put up respectable passing numbers with 2,291 yards, 15 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

However, it was Dobbs running that led the way. He ran for 671 yards and 11 touchdowns. Dobbs boosted Tennessee's rushing offense to one of the nation's best. The Vols rushed for 223.7 yards and 2.5 touchdowns per game. If Dobbs can improve his passing skills the Volunteers should be a major threat in the SEC.

(Video Courtesy: UT SportsFootball)

3. Brandon Harris LSU

Similar to the Big Ten's top three quarterback list, there just isn't anyone in the upper echelon of quarterbacks at the number three spot. Brandon Harris still has two more years with the Tigers, but he has to improve. He knows his place in the offense. He let Leonard Fournette dominate on the ground and when he was called upon, he did an adequate job.

He didn't blow anyone away, but he used stud wide outs Travin Dural and Malachi Dupre to his advantage. Harris's big arm fit perfect with these blazing receivers. Dupre averages 17.8 yards per catch and Dural averages 19.9 yards per catch during both of their careers.

(Photo Credit: Matt Bush/USA Today)

However, in too many games Harris struggled with accuracy. He completed just 53 percent of his passes in 2015. He threw for just 2,165 yards and 13 touchdowns, but he salvaged those below average numbers with only six interceptions. He has the talent to be one of the better quarterbacks in LSU history; he just has to execute the routine plays. His scrambling ability doesn't quite mirror the other two QBs on this list, but he's a decent scrambler with 226 yards and four touchdowns in 2015. LSU's surrounding talent will keep the Tigers relevant, but its Harris's development that could win them a national title.