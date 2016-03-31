Oklahoma State's Offense Has Lone Starter For First Time Since 2011
(Photo Credit: Rob Ferguson/USA Today)

Oklahoma State hasn't had a quarterback start the entire season since Brandon Weeden's senior year in 2011. Last season's starting quarterback, sophomore Mason Rudolph, took most of the snaps, but senior J.W. Walsh was the red zone quarterback for the Cowboys. This recent trend would seem troublesome to most teams, but the Cowboys are 35-17 during that span, including two January bowl appearances.

Head coach Mike Gundy has taken some heat for treating the quarterback position with such a cavalier attitude, but its produced decent results. However, it hasn't returned the Cowboys to their golden years in 2010 and 2011. Rudolph will be trying to return OSU to that stage in 2016. But just for the fun of it lets recap the last four seasons of the "Cowboy Quarterback Carousel".

2012. Three isn't a magic number

After a 12-1 season in 2011, 2012 proved to be the most interesting of quarterback battles maybe in OSU history. Returning backup junior Clint Chelf looked to be the most experienced, while redshirt freshman J.W. Walsh and Wes Lunt looked to be the future. Despite that assumption, the true freshman Lunt earned the job. He would carry it for a few weeks, but a knee injury against Louisiana-Lafayette cost him the rest of the season.

Enter Walsh and he would make the most of his chance earning Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honors. He would start the next three games before an injury caused him to lose the job. Finally, the veteran Chelf would take over for the remainder of the season and proved to be the most complete quarterback amongst the trio. He would go 3-3 the rest of the way, including a dominating bowl game performance against Purdue. The teams stats were impressive, but the record was just an average 8-5.

2012 Quarterback Stats (Courtesy of College Football Reference):

(Junior) Clint Chelf: Passing: 1,588 yards, 60.4 completion percentage, 15 touchdowns, six interceptions / Rushing: 31 carries 162 yards

(RS Freshman) J.W. Walsh: Passing: 1,564 yards, 66.9 completion percentage, 13 touchdowns, three interceptions / Rushing: 50 carries 290 yards, seven touchdowns

(True Freshman) Wes Lunt: Passing: 1,108 yards, 61.8 completion percentage, six touchdowns, seven interceptions