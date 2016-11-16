College Football: The case for and against the Heisman frontrunners
Photo Credit: Ryan M Kelly, AP Photo

Well, it's almost that time again. August speculation has turned into September and October execution, and by November the favorites for Heisman are more or less figured out. While these players have seperated themselves from the rest of the field, there can unfortunately only be one. So as teams all across the nation jockey for a playoff position down the final stretch, here is VAVEL USA's heisman frontrunners, and the cases for (and against) them.  

Honorable Mentions

Baker Mayfield passed Browning as the nation's most efficient passer last weekend, however, there are reservations about the Oklahoma signal caller due to the Big 12's Defensive ineptitude. Further down the line of scrimmage, Sooner WR Dede Westbrook is having a season of his own.  

Jalen Hurts, meanwhile, has seamlessly run the Alabama offense, which is no small task for a true freshman, but his role is yet to expand from safe throws and designed runs.  

After a stellar 2015, Christian McCaffery remains in the hunt yet a more crowded heisman field in 2016 most likely means the son of Ed McCaffery should just be happy to be here.

And for the sake of mixing it up, Western Michigan's Zach Terrell deserves a shout out at the very least after leading the Broncos to their first ever 10-0 start as well as a  place in both the CFP and AP's top 25 .  

The true contenders

Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville (So)