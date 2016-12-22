Grayson Allen suspended indefinitely after third tripping incident in past year

Duke has suspended Grayson Allen indefinitely after being assessed a technical foul for tripping Elon’s Steven Santa Ana in the Blue Devils’ 72-61 over Elon at the Greensboro Coliseum. Santa Ana drove past Allen in the first half, and Allen stuck his leg out sending Santa Ana to the floor. The 21-year-old was clearly upset with the call showing frustration on the bench. He was benched for the start of the second half of the game before coming in.

After the game, the Jacksonville, Florida native was quite remorseful. He was seen in tears in the locker room and did apologize to both Santa Ana and Elon coach Matt Matheny.

Previous Tripping Incidents

This is Allen’s third tripping incident this year and was not punished for either of them. The first came last year at home - Louisville. He intentionally tripped Raymond Spalding of Louisville on February 8, 2016. Just over three weeks later, he tripped Florida State’s Xavier Rathan-Mayes in the closing seconds of their home win over the Seminoles. The ACC stepped in and sent him reprimanded for the incident.