NCAA Gymnastics: Lincoln Regional LSU Tigers & Nebraska Corn Huskers progress to Nationals
Pic: NCAAGymnews

With the LSU Tigers as firm favourites to make the nationals almost by default, the fight for the other qualifying spot was on in Nebraska. LSU could even have decided to rest some of their top gymnasts and qualifying would still not have been in doubt.

The focus for LSU would be fine tuning their line up, sorting out routines and polishing these. Getting all the mistakes and errors out of the way here, so that going into the nationals they are as close to perfect as they could be. Questions on their floor line up would likely be answered here.

The second place spot was the one to look out for. Before the event the teams in the running to secure the spot were the Boise State Broncos and the Nebraska Corn Huskers. Having the advantage of being at home would stand Nebraska on top of the rest.

Sarah Means perfoms on vault Pic:idahostatesman.com
Vault

As expected, this aparatus had a strong showing by LSU and Nebraska. The top six places were split between the teams. Kennedi Edney led the way for the Tigers with a huge 9.925. Taylor Houchin (Nebraska), Sydney Ewing & Ashleigh Gnat were all tied for the next spot scoring 9.900 it was impossible to seperate their vaults.

Pic: SportsNOLA.com
Uneven Bars

Without doubt this aparatus belongs to LSU. one of their strongest pieces with many top stars competing here. Sarah Finnegan led the way with an impressive 9.925 on one of the more difficult pieces. Brit Ruby Harrold (along with team mates Edney & Myia Hambrick) posted a great score of 9.875. Harrold has a great routine on the bars and always includes her signature move. The score was the same the Brit posted against Arkansas & Missouri (undermarked each time, this author feels) 