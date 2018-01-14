Photos and images of Ohio University 69-54 over Western Michigan University

2018 Metro Atlantic Athletic conference tournament preview: Rider, Canisius co-champions after dominating seasons

VAVEL USA presents you the the best images of Ohio University over Western Michigan University.

Cierra Hooks (1) tries to get past Deja Wimby (4) and get to the basket. Photo: Walter Cronk
Ohio University
69 54
Western Michigan
Jasmyn Walker (34) takes the open shot. Photo: Walter Cronk
Marley Hill (33) shoots the open jump shot. Photo: Walter Cronk
Breanna Mobley (10) makes the jump shot with a defender closing in. Photo: Walter Cronk
Amani Burke (3) and Najee Smith (14) battle under the basket looking to get the rebound. Photo: Walter Cronk
Jasmyn Walker (34) takes the one handed shot over to defenders. Photo: Walter Cronk
Deja Wimby (4) runs into Kendall Jessing (54) and Cierra Hooks (1) trying to get to the hoop. Photo: Walter Cronk
Breanna Mobley (10) attempts the shot over Cierra Hooks (1)
Marley Hill (33) blocks the shot of Amani Burke (3)
Gabby Burris (41) gets the three point shot off before Jasmyn Walker (34) can get their. Photo: Walter Cronk
Dominique Doseck (10) to the hoop past two defenders. Photo: Walter Cronk
Dominique Doseck (10) gets past the defense for the easy lay up. Photo: Walter Cronk
Katie Barker (2) gets the shot off before LaTondra Brooks (32) can get to her. Photo: Walter Cronk
Cierra Hooks (1) gets the easy one handed lay up. Photo: Walter Cronk
LaTondra Brooks (32) tries to block the shot of Cierra Hooks (1) from behind. Photo: Walter Cronk
Amani Burke (3) gets the shot off above Kamrin Reed (11). Photo: Walter Cronk
