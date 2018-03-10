Providence vs Villanova Live Stream, Score and Updates of 2018 Big East Final

Villanova has defeated Marquette and Butler to reach the championship game.

Providence is seeking their third Big East tournament title while Villanova is looking for their fourth title in the last five years.

Jumper by Bridges. 13-11 Villanova.

Turnover for Providence.

Providence with seven turnovers so far in the game.

Much-needed basket by Providence. Rodney Bullock with a triple. 21-14 Villanova.

Providence comes into this final on the back of consecutive overtime wins over Creighton in the quarterfinals and Xavier in the semifinals.

Jalen Brunson with the first four points for Villanova.

Mikael Bridges with a fadeaway jumper plus the foul. Providence calls timeout. 9-2 Villanova.

Nate Watson pulls Providence within two after a three-point play. 11-9 Villanova.

Each team won at home. Villanova defeated Providence 89-69 on January 23rd 2018. Providence defeated Villanova 76-71 on February 18th, 2018.

Providence vs Villanova Live Stream and score 2018

Madison Square Garden is the venue for the game.

Villanova leads the all-time series 58-38.