Loyola vs Michigan Live Stream Score in 2018 Final Four (0-0)

Loyola Ramblers vs Michigan Wolverines

Michigan advanced to the Final Four after defeating Florida State, 58-54. This Will be the eight time that the Wolverines dispute a Final Four game. The last time was in 2013. Today’s clash can be the perfect scenario for the German Moritz Wagner who averages 14.3 points per game.

Loyola’s key player is Ben Richardson. The senior’s performance was essential for the Ramblers to win the regional title against Kansas State as he scored 23 points in what was his best collegiate game.

The game will be played at the Alamodome stadium in San Antonio, a historic venue. This stadium was the pavilion of the San Antonio Spurs from 1993 to 2002. It hosted the 1996 All-Star and has also hosted several NCAA Final Four. The pavilion has a capacity of 20,662 spectators but it once hosted 39,000 fans for a Spurs’ playoff game.

Michigan leads the all-time head-to-head series 2–1. The last time they faced each other was way back in 1969 and Loyola beat Michigan 112-110.

This promising game will be played at the Alamodome Stadium (San Antonio, Texas) and it is scheduled to tipoff at 6:59 pm.

Michigan vs Loyola Live Stream and Score

Welcome to VAVEL USA's coverage of the 2018 Final Four match between the Michigan Wolverines and Loyola Ramblers!