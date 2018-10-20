Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans Live Stream Score Updates in College Football 2018
Follow live Michigan vs Michigan State online from Spartans Stadium. Live score updates of 2018 College Football. Michigan vs Michigan State live kick-off is set for 12:00 pm EST. Keep following along for live football scores with VAVEL USA.
Michigan Wolverines: Wolverines.
Michigan State Spartans: Spartans.
SCORE: N/A.
INCIDENTS: N/A.
Full auto refresh in 60
In a few moments, we will share the initial lineups of Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans live, in addition to the latest information that surges from the Spartans Stadium. Do not miss a detail of the game with the live updates and commentaries on VAVEL.
Michigan’s Key Player
Shea Patterson left Ole Miss to live games like today. The quarterback has completed 68.6 percent of his throws and his interception rate dropped to 1.8 percent.
His national rating is No. 26. “Obviously, playing Michigan State it means a little bit more. We have to come out with the same intensity and belief that we are going to win.”
Michigan State’s Key Player
All eyes will be on quarterback Brian Lawerke. The 6’3” Junior from Phoenix, Arizona, enters his second season as the starter.
He was ranked among the Top 10 Quarterbacks in the Nation by Sporting News, however, he hasn’t performed as expected. Today’s game can change everything.
On the other side, #6 Michigan (6-1) has performed in great fashion throughout the season. The only loss for the Wolverines came against fourth-ranked Notre Dame on the road. Quarterback Shea Patterson didn’t show much that day with 200+ yards, but no touchdowns.
#24 Michigan State is 4-2 on the season. Last Saturday the Spartans picked up a big 21-17 victory at Penn State’s field. Quarterback Brian Lewerke threw for 259 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception.
The weather conditions for today’s Michigan vs Michigan State are rainy ones as it is expected to have showers one hour before the game and until 4 pm.
The Michigan rivalry will live another game this evening when the Wolverines drive down to the Spartans house in what promises to be a juicy matchup.
Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's live minute-by-minute coverage of this evening's #6 Michigan vs #24 Michigan State live at the Spartan Stadium! I'm Alan Nunez and will be providing, from now until the game begins at 3:30 pm ET, news, and notes for today's Michigan rivalry clash.