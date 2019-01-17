NFL
Tennis
NHL
NBA
Soccer
NWSL
NASL
USL
MLS
MLB
NCAA
College Football
College Basketball
College Soccer
Racing
NASCAR
WNBA
VAVEL Canada
More Sports
MMA
Professional Wrestling
Golf
Horseracing
Boxing
Bowling
MiLB
NHRA
More VAVEL
Cinema
Journalism
Fashion
Videogames
Technology & Internet
Economics
Politics
Television
Books
Music
VAVEL USA
UK
Spain
Mexico
Latin America
Brazil
Italia
France
Arabic
Contact
Terms
About us
Your News
College Basketball
Michigan vs Villanova Live Stream Result in NCAA Championshi...
Photo Gallery: UMBC 68-49 Binghamton
01/17/2019 5:51 PM
The defending America East champions moved to 2-2 in conference play and are now third in the America East
Noel John Alberto
a
★
★
★
★
★
Comments
Down Arrow Icon
College Basketball
News
Loyola Chicago vs Michigan Live Stream Score in 2018 NCAA Final Four (57-69)
10 months ago
Kansas vs Villanova Live Score Stream in NCAA College Basketball Final Four (0-0)
10 months ago
Report: Jeff Capel to replace Kevin Stallings as Pitt basketball coach
10 months ago
Dan Hurley named new UConn men's basketball coach
10 months ago
Dave Padgett will not return as Louisville men's basketball coach
10 months ago
NCAA Tournament recap and Sweet 16 preview
10 months ago
Providence vs Villanova Live Stream Score and Updates of 2018 Big East Final
10 months ago
Stark leads Murray State past Belmont 68-51 for OVC crown, NCAA berth
10 months ago
2018 Metro Atlantic Athletic conference tournament preview: Rider, Canisius co-champions after dominating seasons
a year ago
2018 Missouri Valley conference tournament preview: Loyola looks to complete magical season at Arch Madness
a year ago
Latest News
in VAVEL
Zulily becomes the offcial jersey sponsor for Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC
6 hours ago
Arizona Coyotes defeat San Jose Sharks to keep playoff hopes alive
12 hours ago
The NWSL name Amanda Duffy as President
a day ago
Beverly Yanez re-signs with Seattle Reign FC
a day ago
Auston Matthews: Should Toronto Maple Leafs worry about losing him in offseason?
2 days ago
Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki overpowers Johanna Larsson
2 days ago
Restore your password
Please enter your user name or email.
Check
Please enter verification code which send to your email
Verification Code
Restore
Verification is OK, please enter new password
Create a password
*
Confirm a password
*
Change
Your News or
Writer Panel
Enjoy your
own Customized Newspaper
with VAVEL topics' carousels!
Don't have an account yet?
Create your account here
. It takes less than 60 seconds.
User Name
Password
LOGIN
Forgot your password ?
Login Member or
Writer Panel
Enjoy your
own Customized Newspaper
with VAVEL topics' carousels!
Don't have an account yet?
Create your account here
. It takes less than 60 seconds.
LOGIN
or
REGISTER
Sign Up
Use the form below to create your account.
Have an account ?
Login
First name
Last name
Country
User name
*
Email
*
Create a password
*
Confirm a password
*
Complete Signup
First name
Last name
Country
Create a password
*
Confirm a password
*
Save
Logout
Verification
Please enter code from email which was sending you.
Verify