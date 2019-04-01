John Calipari signs lifetime contract with Kentucky

After rumblings from The Athletic that UCLA offered Kentucky head coach John Calipari a 6 year, $48 million deal to join the team, the Wildcats have tied down their man after signing him to a lifetime deal.

Calipari's current contract runs through 2024 and it makes him the highest compensated coach, making 9.2 million dollars this year. When asked if the deal was true or not, he said, "Where else would I want to coach?"

Calipari's Kentucky Career

The 60-year-old has been in charge of the Wildcats since 2009 when he left the Memphis Tigers to take over in Lexington. Since then, Calipari has an astounding 305-71 record with Kentucky and has made the NCAA Tournament in all but one season.

Calipari has dominated the SEC in his tenure, winning the regular season title in five seasons and then the conference tournament in six. In the postseason, the 60-year-old has won a championship and made four Final Four appearances