Miami Hurricanes 20-24 Florida Gators: Live Stream and Score Updates
Follow along for Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida Gators live stream online, TV channel, roster preview, and score updates of the 2019 Camping World Kickoff. Game time: Miami vs. Florida: 7pm ET.
The Hurricanes will look to come back as they continue their drive to begin.
Halftime now in Orlando with the second half coming between the Hurricanes and Gators.
Second quarter beginning now with Florida up 7-3 and driving again.
Florida won the toss and deferred to the second half. Miami will get the ball first.
We're live now from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida for this year's Camping World Kickoff!
A turbulent offseason in Gainesville has left some with questions regarding the Gators' hopes in 2019, but with Franks back and looking better than ever and running back Lamical Perine set to lead a deep Florida backfield once again, fans are hoping the Gators can challenge rival Georgia once again for supremacy in the SEC East.
The U was receiving even more hype after the announcement that former Ohio State backup quarterback Tate Martell would be transferring to Coral Gables, putting a fierce quarterback competition into place over the spring and summer. However, to many's surprise, it was Jarren Williams named the starting quarterback and it will be Williams heading out onto the field and under center Saturday night in the biggest game of his life as Miami kicks off the 2019 college football season under the Orlando lights against fierce rival Florida.
Celebrating college football's 150th anniversary, the Hurricanes and Gators start the new season in Orlando to kickoff a storied in-state rivalry between Miami out of the ACC and Florida in the SEC.
If you want to directly stream it: WatchESPN.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.