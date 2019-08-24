Miami Hurricanes 20-24 Florida Gators: Live Stream and Score Updates

on VAVEL
Follow along for Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida Gators live stream online, TV channel, roster preview, and score updates of the 2019 Camping World Kickoff. Game time: Miami vs. Florida: 7pm ET.

24-20 Florida
A deep shot goes the way of the Gators as Florida takes the lead once again after quarterback Feleipe Franks barrels into the end zone for a touchdown run to go up here in the fourth quarter.
20-17 Miami
A huge start to the fourth quarter from Miami as DJ Dallas takes the wildcat 50 yards for a lightning-fast go-ahead touchdown for the Hurricanes!
The third quarter has ended and we're on to the fourth and final one here in Orlando!

 

The Hurricanes will look to come back as they continue their drive to begin. 

17-13 Florida
A fumbled punt return from Miami costs the Hurricanes dearly as Florida storms back in front a few plays later with a touchdown pass from Feleipe Franks to Lamical Perine to put the Gators in front late in the third quarter.
13-10 Miami
Florida gets the ball rolling again on offense and moves within three of the Hurricanes after a 27-yard field goal attempt by Evan McPherson is good.
The second half is underway!
Time expires in the second quarter and the first half ends with Miami leading Florida 13-7.

 

Halftime now in Orlando with the second half coming between the Hurricanes and Gators.

13-7 Miami
Miami takes the lead going into halftime as the Hurricanes score their first touchdown off a 90-yard drive and a 25-yard touchdown pass to Brevin Jordan.
7-6 Florida
The Hurricanes capitalize on another fumble from Florida at mid-field and drive to score another field goal after a 42-yard attempt by Miami kicker Bubba Baxa is good to bring the 'Canes within one point here in the second quarter. 
That's the end of the first quarter here in Orlando!

 

Second quarter beginning now with Florida up 7-3 and driving again. 

7-3 Florida
Florida and Dan Mullen show their aggressive offense with a fake punt run to convert on fourth down before Toney goes 66 yards for a touchdown for the Gators!
3-0 Miami
Miami gets the ball first and takes advantage, surviving a late fumble to kick a good 36-yard field goal from Hurricanes kicker Bubba Baxa to take the early lead here in Orlando! Florida will take their first snap on offense next!
And the opening kick is off and underway!

Florida won the toss and deferred to the second half. Miami will get the ball first.

Miami and Florida have walked out onto the field and the pre-game coin flip is coming up soon.

We're live now from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida for this year's Camping World Kickoff!

Florida: Team news
One of the highest-ranked and most-hyped teams coming into the 2019 season after a successful end to 2018, Florida is ranked eighth with second-year head coach Dan Mullen and junior quarterback Feleipe Franks at the helm. After a slow start to last season, Mullen's team in his first year improved steadily at the end, making the New Year's Six and routing a disappointed Michigan Wolverines team in the Peach Bowl to end the year in style. 

 

A turbulent offseason in Gainesville has left some with questions regarding the Gators' hopes in 2019, but with Franks back and looking better than ever and running back Lamical Perine set to lead a deep Florida backfield once again, fans are hoping the Gators can challenge  rival Georgia once again for supremacy in the SEC East. 

Miami: Team news
After a shockingly successful 2017 season the saw the Hurricanes play at home in the Orange Bowl in a first New Year's Six appearance and the birth of the famous Turnover Chain, 2018 was a slower year for Miami football. With new head coach and former 'Canes defensive coordinator Manny Diaz taking over for Mark Right after his retirement at the end of last year, expectations are once again high for Miami coming into 2019.

 

The U was receiving even more hype after the announcement that former Ohio State backup quarterback Tate Martell would be transferring to Coral Gables, putting a fierce quarterback competition into place over the spring and summer. However, to many's surprise, it was Jarren Williams named the starting quarterback and it will be Williams heading out onto the field and under center Saturday night in the biggest game of his life as Miami kicks off the 2019 college football season under the Orlando lights against fierce rival Florida.

What to expect today?
The 2019 college football season is finally here and it's opening day, kicking the season off with a week zero rivalry between the Miami Hurricanes and the eighth-ranked Florida Gators in the 2019 Camping World Kickoff. 


Celebrating college football's 150th anniversary, the Hurricanes and Gators start the new season in Orlando to kickoff a storied in-state rivalry between Miami out of the ACC and Florida in the SEC.

How to watch Miami vs Florida Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN to broadcast.

If you want to directly stream it: WatchESPN.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!



Kick-off time
The Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida Gators game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The kick-off is scheduled at 7 PM ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Camping World Kickoff: Miami vs. Florida! 

My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

