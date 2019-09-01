on VAVEL
7:30 PM ET
Oklahoma Sooners vs. Houston Cougars: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch College Football 2019 (0-0)
Oklahoma Sooners vs. Houston Cougars: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch College Football 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for Oklahoma Sooners vs. Houston Cougars live stream online, TV channel, roster preview, and score updates of 2019 college football. Kickoff time: Oklahoma vs. Houston: 7:30 PM ET.

Thomas Cluck
Houston: Team news
Houston will look to adopt the Dana Holgorsen offense to quarterback D'Eriq King in 2019, hoping to enjoy the same success Holgorsen had in 2018 with Will Grier and the West Virginia Mountaineers. It will be a sharp contrast to the offense ran by the previous Cougars coach Major Applewhite, but a test to see how King will fit into this new system under Holgorsen. 
Oklahoma: Team news
It's a new look for Oklahoma in 2019, with the Sooners hoping to finally fix the woe that has assailed them throughout their previous national championship hunts, the defense. Head coach Lincoln Riley brings in highly-heralded new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch to take over for Mark Stoops from last year and an improved OU defense could be the difference between another Big 12 title and another College Football Playoff birth in 2019.


The high-octane Oklahoma offense also returns many key play-makers, with Hurts having star wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Grant Calcaterra as deep threats as well as running back Trey Sermon to go to. 

Oklahoma and Houston face off in a rematch of their 2016 kickoff game in Houston where the Cougars upset then third-ranked OU at NRG Stadium in Texas.


What to expect today?
Opening weekend of the 2019 college football season continues today with a Sunday showdown on Labor Day Weekend between the Houston Cougars out of the American Conference and the fourth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners from the Big 12 at home for a big week one game in Norman. 

 

Week one of the new year of college football sees the debut of new Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts, a National Championship-winning QB transfer from Alabama. Hurts will look to continue Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley's offensive pedigree after two straight seasons with Oklahoma quarterbacks winning the Heisman Trophy in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. 

 

Houston is playing their first game under new head coach Dana Holgorsen after he left the Power Five and West Virginia to take over the Cougars.

How to watch Oklahoma vs. Houston Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ABC to broadcast.

If you want to directly stream it: WatchESPN.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!


Kick-off time
The Oklahoma vs. Houston game will be played at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:30 PM ET.
My name is Thomas Cluck and I'll be your host for this game.


 

