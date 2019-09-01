Oklahoma Sooners vs. Houston Cougars: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch College Football 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Oklahoma Sooners vs. Houston Cougars live stream online, TV channel, roster preview, and score updates of 2019 college football. Kickoff time: Oklahoma vs. Houston: 7:30 PM ET.
The high-octane Oklahoma offense also returns many key play-makers, with Hurts having star wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Grant Calcaterra as deep threats as well as running back Trey Sermon to go to.
Week one of the new year of college football sees the debut of new Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts, a National Championship-winning QB transfer from Alabama. Hurts will look to continue Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley's offensive pedigree after two straight seasons with Oklahoma quarterbacks winning the Heisman Trophy in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.
Houston is playing their first game under new head coach Dana Holgorsen after he left the Power Five and West Virginia to take over the Cougars.
