LSU Tigers vs Texas Longhorns: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch College Football (0-0)
Follow along for LSU Tigers vs. Texas Longhorns live stream online, TV channel, roster preview, and score updates of the 2019 College Football season. Game time: LSU vs. Texas: 7:30pm ET.

Check back here before game time for pre-game updates, news and notes, warm ups, and more live from Austin.

Do not miss a detail of the game with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LSU vs. Texas game.

 

Texas Longhorns: Team news
Is Texas back? Junior standout quarterback Sam Ehlinger said so following the Longhorns’ stifling performance to stun Georgia and win last year’s Sugar Bowl.

But today is the real test of whether Tom Herman’s program is truly “back”. Ehlinger will be the x-factor on the field and his guts and toughness may well be the difference if Texas is to pull the upset at home. Texas will look to a deep wide receiver crew but the injuries to their running backs and lack of backfield depth will be a key weakness the Tigers will look to exploit.

LSU Tigers: Team news
Coming into Texas hot with a fresh, new-look offense, the Tigers will hope to show that flashy offensive performance last week by graduate transfer quarterback Joe Burrow was no flash in the pan, going up against an underrated Texas defense. 

The LSU offense will look to open up the field in new ways, but it’s on defense where the Tigers’ stars shine brightest. Arguably the best defender in college football dawns the purple and gold in star safety Grant Delpit and LSU will need a big night from him and the entire defense to stop the explosive Texas Big 12 offense and the DKR home field advantage.

What to expect today?
One of the most highly-anticipated non-conference duels of the season is finally here in week two after a thrilling first week and opening weekend of the 2019 college football season! The number six LSU Tigers come into Austin, Texas to face the ninth-ranked Texas Longhorns in a blockbuster primetime game. 

Under the Austin Saturday night lights, this game will be a test of how far both respective programs have come under their new head coaches as both look to become truly “back”. For Texas, they’ll look to prove they are a legitimate College Football Playoff contender in 2019, while LSU needs this win if they hope to survive a brutal SEC schedule and make the Playoff.

How to watch LSU vs. Texas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ABC.

If you want to directly stream it: WatchESPN.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

The LSU vs. Texas game will be played at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:30 PM ET.
