LSU Tigers vs Texas Longhorns: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch College Football (0-0)
Follow along for LSU Tigers vs. Texas Longhorns live stream online, TV channel, roster preview, and score updates of the 2019 College Football season. Game time: LSU vs. Texas: 7:30pm ET.
But today is the real test of whether Tom Herman’s program is truly “back”. Ehlinger will be the x-factor on the field and his guts and toughness may well be the difference if Texas is to pull the upset at home. Texas will look to a deep wide receiver crew but the injuries to their running backs and lack of backfield depth will be a key weakness the Tigers will look to exploit.
The LSU offense will look to open up the field in new ways, but it’s on defense where the Tigers’ stars shine brightest. Arguably the best defender in college football dawns the purple and gold in star safety Grant Delpit and LSU will need a big night from him and the entire defense to stop the explosive Texas Big 12 offense and the DKR home field advantage.
Under the Austin Saturday night lights, this game will be a test of how far both respective programs have come under their new head coaches as both look to become truly “back”. For Texas, they’ll look to prove they are a legitimate College Football Playoff contender in 2019, while LSU needs this win if they hope to survive a brutal SEC schedule and make the Playoff.
If you want to directly stream it: WatchESPN.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
Do not miss a detail of the game with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.