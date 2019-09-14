on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
Kickoff: 8 PM ET.
Texas Longhorns vs Rice Owls: LIVE Stream Online TV and Score Updates (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

Texas Longhorns vs Rice Owls: LIVE Stream Online TV and Score Updates (0-0)

Follow along for Texas Longhorns vs. Rice Owls live stream online, TV channel, roster preview, and score updates of 2019 college football. Kickoff time: Texas vs. Rice: 8 PM ET.

thomas-cluck
Thomas Cluck
Texas LonghornsTBC
Rice OwlsTBC
60 LIVE live icon gif
Texas has won the toss and will receive as we get ready for the opening kickoff.
Texas mascot is in the house. Everything is ready at the Longhorns locker room.
We are minutes away from this exciting Texas vs Rice kick-off. The hype is real here in Houston.

 

Check back here before game time for pre-game updates, news and notes, warm ups, and more live from Houston.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis, and lineups for this Texas vs. Rice game in Houston.
Rice: Team news
Following two losses to Army and Wake Forest in the opening two games, a winless Rice team is looking to get their season going one of the Owls' biggest games of the season in Houston with a home crowd for a non-conference rivalry game at NRG Stadium.

 

Rice will look to stay with Texas as long as possible and show a spark on offense for the first time, something they'll hope to build against the Longhorns before facing another Big 12 team next week in Baylor. 

Texas: Team news
The Longhorns come into Houston and this non-conference rivalry game with unranked Rice this week inside NRG Stadium still looking to rebound after last week's narrow loss in highly-anticipated blockbuster non-conference game at home in Austin against number four LSU.

 

After a brilliant offensive rebound and near comeback in the second half from quarterback Sam Ehlinger and Devin Duvernay, Texas will look to continue their progress on offense. A bigger focus for head coach Tom Herman and defensive coordinator Todd Orlando will be making a defensive statement against the Owls, showing this year's team can reach last year's defensive heights and be the best defense in the Big 12. 

What to expect today?
The 2019 college football season is now officially in full gear but two in-state, non-conference rivals face off in a major kickoff game in Houston. The number 12 Texas Longhorns look to bounce back after a tight loss to the fourth-ranked LSU Tigers last week in a hugely-anticipated marquee primetime non-conference game at home in Austin, Texas this week against a winless Rice Owls team. 
How to watch Texas vs. Rice Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: CBS Sports Network.

If you want to directly stream it: CBS Sports online and app.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!



Kick-off time
The Texas vs. Rice game will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The kick-off is scheduled at 8 PM ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 college football season game: Texas Longhorns vs. Rice Owls! 

My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo