Texas Longhorns vs Rice Owls: LIVE Stream Online TV and Score Updates (0-0)
Follow along for Texas Longhorns vs. Rice Owls live stream online, TV channel, roster preview, and score updates of 2019 college football. Kickoff time: Texas vs. Rice: 8 PM ET.
Too cold. ❄️❄️❄️#ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/UHi8G5uvVa— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 14, 2019
Rice will look to stay with Texas as long as possible and show a spark on offense for the first time, something they'll hope to build against the Longhorns before facing another Big 12 team next week in Baylor.
After a brilliant offensive rebound and near comeback in the second half from quarterback Sam Ehlinger and Devin Duvernay, Texas will look to continue their progress on offense. A bigger focus for head coach Tom Herman and defensive coordinator Todd Orlando will be making a defensive statement against the Owls, showing this year's team can reach last year's defensive heights and be the best defense in the Big 12.
If you want to directly stream it: CBS Sports online and app.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
