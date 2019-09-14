on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
Kickoff: 8pm ET.
Oklahoma Sooners vs. UCLA Bruins: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 College Football (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

Oklahoma Sooners vs. UCLA Bruins: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 College Football (0-0)

Follow along for Oklahoma Sooners vs. UCLA Bruins live stream online, TV channel, roster preview, and score updates of 2019 college football. Kickoff time: Oklahoma vs. UCLA: 8 PM ET.

thomas-cluck
Thomas Cluck
Oklahoma SoonersTBC.
UCLA BruinsTBC.
60 LIVE live icon gif
Check back here before game time for pre-game updates, news and notes, warm ups, and more live from Los Angeles. 
Do not miss a detail of the game with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis, and lineups for this Oklahoma vs. UCLA game.
UCLA: Team news
The Bruins look to stop the downhill slide of this season after two very poor opening games, still winless and unranked after losses on the road to Cincinnati and last week at home to San Diego State. In his second year in Westwood, Chip Kelly still finds himself just 3-12 as the Bruins' head coach and looking for some sort of spark beyond the rivalry win last year to close the season against an under-matched USC team. 

 

The Bruins get their best player, running back Joshua Kelley, back this week and will look to use him to challenge the Sooners often suspect defense. 

Insert YouTube Video​​​​​​​
Oklahoma: Team news
The Sooners head to Los Angeles off a relatively comfortable 2-0 start to their season after an impressive win opening weekend over Houston and then last week against South Dakota. The story so far of the season for Oklahoma has been defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's new and improved defense, looking to build the Sooners back up on that side of the ball as they look to make the next step to College Football Playoff National Championship contenders. 

 

The game today at the Rose Bowl with UCLA signals the Sooners' first road game of the season and the third of likely an undefeated run to the annual October 12th meeting with arch-rivals Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas in the Red River Rivalry at the State Fair of Texas. 

Insert YouTube Video​​​​​​​
What to expect today?
Week three sees a traditional marquee non-conference game between two powerhouse programs that looked far better a year ago at the start of Chip Kelly's era at UCLA. The number five Oklahoma Sooners head across the country to Los Angeles and the Rose Bowl to face the unranked, winless Bruins of UCLA in year two of Kelly's tenure in Westwood.


Lincoln Riley's Sooners come into this game on the west coast undefeated with a third-straight program-changing transfer quarterback in Alabama national championship-winning QB Jalen Hurts as a heavy favorite tonight.

How to watch Oklahoma vs. UCLA Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox to broadcast.

If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports Go.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Kick-off time
The Oklahoma vs. UCLA game will be played at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, California. The kick-off is scheduled at 8 PM ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 college football game: Oklahoma Sooners vs. UCLA Bruins! 

My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo