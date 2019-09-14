Oklahoma Sooners vs. UCLA Bruins: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 College Football (0-0)
Follow along for Oklahoma Sooners vs. UCLA Bruins live stream online, TV channel, roster preview, and score updates of 2019 college football. Kickoff time: Oklahoma vs. UCLA: 8 PM ET.
The Bruins get their best player, running back Joshua Kelley, back this week and will look to use him to challenge the Sooners often suspect defense.
The game today at the Rose Bowl with UCLA signals the Sooners' first road game of the season and the third of likely an undefeated run to the annual October 12th meeting with arch-rivals Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas in the Red River Rivalry at the State Fair of Texas.
Lincoln Riley's Sooners come into this game on the west coast undefeated with a third-straight program-changing transfer quarterback in Alabama national championship-winning QB Jalen Hurts as a heavy favorite tonight.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports Go.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.