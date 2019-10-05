Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 College Football (0-0)
Follow along for Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines live stream online, TV channel, roster preview, and score updates of the 2019 Big Ten Football. Kickoff time: Iowa vs Michigan: 12 PM ET.
The real barometer of progress and viability in the uber-difficult Big Ten East will start being seen again this week against Iowa as Michigan’s performance will show whether the Wolverines will be able to handle later season games against rivals Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan State, and Ohio State.
Michigan’s struggled to rebuild the brutal defensive unit Don Brown boasted in 2018, losing three elite players to the NFL, but showed signs of last year’s squad in the shutout of the Scarlet Knights last week. More importantly, the offense under Patterson will need to truly come alive against an always difficult Iowa defense, looking to get the Wolverines’ plethora of skill talent such as Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nico Collins, Ronnie Bell, and Tarik Black at wide receiver and Zach Charbonnet at running back involved more in the game and set up to make big plays. Michigan’s success at spreading the field and distributing the ball to these playmakers will likely be the deciding factor in whether the Wolverines’ get their first win over Iowa since 2012, the last time both teams clashed in the Big House, the biggest edge Michigan has going in this game.
Hawkeye quarterback Nate Stanley will be crucial to Iowa’s hopes Saturday against Michigan and for their chances to win the Big Ten West division as the senior looks to bring his sturdy play and big-game experience to the table.
The Wolverines play their fourth of five games so far this season in the Big House in Ann Arbor, still reeling after a rivalry drubbing two weeks ago in Madison against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall. A dominating 52-0 victory last week in Ann Arbor helped to assuage some concerns but the Michigan fan base’s outlook will be defined by the games ahead, starting Saturday against Iowa.
It's been a clean run so far for the Hawkeyes of Iowa, going undefeated through the first month of play and coming in 4-0 to a crucial game for their chances in the Big Ten West against Michigan. Kirk Ferentz’s Iowa team has yet to be truly tested outside of the annual in-state rivalry game with Iowa State, which the Hawkeyes escaped 18-17 on the road in Ames. With conference tilts against Wisconsin and Nebraska still awaiting in the ever wide-open Big Ten West, knocking off the Wolverines in Ann Arbor would go a long ways’ for Iowa’s post-season hopes.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports Go.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!