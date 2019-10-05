on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
VAVEL logo
20 People Online
WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS? Raise your voice.
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 College Football (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 College Football (0-0)

Follow along for Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines live stream online, TV channel, roster preview, and score updates of the 2019 Big Ten Football. Kickoff time: Iowa vs Michigan: 12 PM ET. 

thomas-cluck
Thomas Cluck
60 LIVE live icon gif
Check back here before game time for pre-game updates, news and notes, warm ups, and more live from Ann Arbor.
Do not miss a detail of the game with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis, and lineups for this Iowa vs. Michigan game.
Michigan: Team news
A season that started with such high of expectations in Ann Arbor is once again facing a crucial point that will decide whether 2019 will be any different for a Jim Harbaugh Michigan team. Following heaps of praise and hopes for the new Wolverines offense to debut under new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, the Michigan offense has largely stalled and struggled to find an identity in 2019, culminating in an embarrassing 35-14 loss on the road to rival Wisconsin. Harbaugh and quarterback Shea Patterson, the transfer from Ole Miss, were largely blamed for the loss to the Badgers in week four but turned some things around on offense last week back at home against a way over-matched Rutgers team.

The real barometer of progress and viability in the uber-difficult Big Ten East will start being seen again this week against Iowa as Michigan’s performance will show whether the Wolverines will be able to handle later season games against rivals Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan State, and Ohio State. 

Michigan’s struggled to rebuild the brutal defensive unit Don Brown boasted in 2018, losing three elite players to the NFL, but showed signs of last year’s squad in the shutout of the Scarlet Knights last week. More importantly, the offense under Patterson will need to truly come alive against an always difficult Iowa defense, looking to get the Wolverines’ plethora of skill talent such as Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nico Collins, Ronnie Bell, and Tarik Black at wide receiver and Zach Charbonnet at running back involved more in the game and set up to make big plays. Michigan’s success at spreading the field and distributing the ball to these playmakers will likely be the deciding factor in whether the Wolverines’ get their first win over Iowa since 2012, the last time both teams clashed in the Big House, the biggest edge Michigan has going in this game. 

Insert YouTube Video​​​​​​​
Iowa: Team news
Saturday’s showdown in Ann Arbor will be the first true test of the still very young season for the Hawkeyes and Kirk Ferentz, giving a very clear indication of the team Iowa will be in 2019 in the Big Ten West. Despite a huge rivalry game win by one point over the Cyclones in Ames, the Hawkeyes are looking to prove themselves against superior competition in Michigan before more tough games against Penn State, Wisconsin, and Nebraska in conference play. 

Hawkeye quarterback Nate Stanley will be crucial to Iowa’s hopes Saturday against Michigan and for their chances to win the Big Ten West division as the senior looks to bring his sturdy play and big-game experience to the table. 

Insert YouTube Video​​​​​​​
What to expect today?
A pivotal stretch of the season begins in the Big Ten in week six for both the 14th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes and the number 19 Michigan Wolverines as the fate of both of their respective seasons will be decided in earnest in big games in October. The Wolverines’ October run will define whether the 2019 college football season will be a breakthrough success for coach Jim Harbaugh and co or whether it will be the same old misery for Michigan fans in the Big Ten. Much of the same can be said for Iowa and head coach Kirk Ferentz as the Hawkeyes look to stake out their territory in the Big Ten West with the likes of Wisconsin standing in their way of another trip to Indianapolis and the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Wolverines play their fourth of five games so far this season in the Big House in Ann Arbor, still reeling after a rivalry drubbing two weeks ago in Madison against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall. A dominating 52-0 victory last week in Ann Arbor helped to assuage some concerns but the Michigan fan base’s outlook will be defined by the games ahead, starting Saturday against Iowa. 

It's been a clean run so far for the Hawkeyes of Iowa, going undefeated through the first month of play and coming in 4-0 to a crucial game for their chances in the Big Ten West against Michigan. Kirk Ferentz’s Iowa team has yet to be truly tested outside of the annual in-state rivalry game with Iowa State, which the Hawkeyes escaped 18-17 on the road in Ames. With conference tilts against Wisconsin and Nebraska still awaiting in the ever wide-open Big Ten West, knocking off the Wolverines in Ann Arbor would go a long ways’ for Iowa’s post-season hopes. 

How to watch Iowa vs. Michigan Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox to broadcast. 

If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports Go. 

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option! 

Kick-off time
The Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines game will be played at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The kick-off is scheduled at 12 PM ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Big Ten football season game Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines! My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
CHAT