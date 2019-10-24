Patrick Beilein steps down as Niagara's head coach

Niagara Men's Basketball Coach, Patrick Beilein (Son of former West Virginia & Michigan MBB Coach & now Cleveland Cavaliers HC John Beilein) resigned today due to personal reasons.

Niagara University posted an official statement in their website where they announced the resignation from Beilein. The Purple Eagles have named Greg Paulus as the interim head coach.

Beilein, who arrived to Lewiston, New York, back in March, was supposed to change the face of the program for Niagara, and before coaching his first official game, he announced his resignation.

"It is with heavy regret that I must inform the entire Purple Eagle nation that effective today I have resigned my position as the head men's basketball coach at Niagara University," Beilein said in a statement. "It has been a lifelong dream of mine to become a Division-I head basketball coach, but unfortunately, that dream must be put on hold. Personal reasons I can no longer take lightly have led me to step away from my dream job. Going forward, I must give singular focus to dealing with these issues, so that I can become the man that I strive to be. In time, it is my hope that I can be more open about my ongoing circumstances, but in the meantime, I thank you all for respecting my family's need for privacy and for all of your continued support."

The 36-year-old had been the head coach at Division II Le Moyne College since 2015, going to three NCAA tournaments prior to signing with Niagara.