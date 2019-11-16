Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry (7-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
View from the lower concourse here on a pretty nice day. pic.twitter.com/qbJvLcQavw— Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) November 16, 2019
It's a great day for some football.#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/l48zwWed9w— Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) November 16, 2019
The Bulldog offense has gone through ups and downs over this season with offensive coordinator James Coley and quarterback Jake Fromm receiving heavy criticism for some of the woes moving the ball there. Wide receiver Lawrence Cager's health and ability to play following re-injuring his shoulder last week will be crucial to the Dawgs hopes at Auburn.
Coming off two big SEC East wins over Florida and Missouri, Georgia sits in the drivers seat to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta and another College Football Playoff spot. The Bulldogs came onto The Plains at Jordan-Hare in almost this exact situation two years ago when they nearly won a national championship, suffering a beatdown at the hands of Gus Malzahn's Tigers.
With two losses already to Florida and LSU, Auburn's hopes at returning to the SEC Championship game and making a playoff run are almost surely done but the Tigers can ruin the post-season hopes of their two biggest rivals, Georgia and Alabama, both at home this November. Fighting against the constant head coaching pressures present at Auburn, the Tigers and Malzahn look to end the season well.
If you want to directly stream it: CBS Sports Live.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.