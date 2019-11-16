Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry (7-0)
7-0 Georgia
Busted coverage from Auburn's defense and the Dawgs strike first in brilliant fashion with a 51-yard Jake Fromm passing touchdown to Dominick Blaylock to put Georgia on the board first.
And the opening kick is off and underway!
Georgia won the toss and chose to defer. Auburn will get the ball first.
Georgia and Auburn have walked out onto the field and the pre-game coin flip is coming up soon.
Pre-game warmups are underway on the field. 
We are live here inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama for The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry between the number four Bulldogs and the number 12 Tigers.

Check back here before game time for pre-game updates, news and notes, warm ups, and more live from Auburn.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis, and lineups for this Georgia vs. Auburn game.
Auburn: Team news
The Tigers have rode the ups and downs of a true-freshman starting quarterback with Bo Nix showing flashes of brilliance and some growing pains as well often dictating Auburn's prospects. Nix has struggled on the road in hostile environments but fared far better at home and his passing success to wide receivers Seth Williams and Eli Stove will be crucial to Auburn's chances of pulling the upset. 
Georgia: Team news
The Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart come into Auburn looking to survive the hostile home environment at Jordan-Hare and run the table after their October loss to South Carolina to the SEC Championship likely against LSU in Atlanta. 

The Bulldog offense has gone through ups and downs over this season with offensive coordinator James Coley and quarterback Jake Fromm receiving heavy criticism for some of the woes moving the ball there. Wide receiver Lawrence Cager's health and ability to play following re-injuring his shoulder last week will be crucial to the Dawgs hopes at Auburn.

What to expect today?
The marquee game of the week brings us to the SEC and Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama for a rivalry matchup between the number four Georgia Bulldogs and the number 12 Auburn Tigers in The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. 

Coming off two big SEC East wins over Florida and Missouri, Georgia sits in the drivers seat to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta and another College Football Playoff spot. The Bulldogs came onto The Plains at Jordan-Hare in almost this exact situation two years ago when they nearly won a national championship, suffering a beatdown at the hands of Gus Malzahn's Tigers. 

With two losses already to Florida and LSU, Auburn's hopes at returning to the SEC Championship game and making a playoff run are almost surely done but the Tigers can ruin the post-season hopes of their two biggest rivals, Georgia and Alabama, both at home this November. Fighting against the constant head coaching pressures present at Auburn, the Tigers and Malzahn look to end the season well. 

Kick-off time
The Georgia vs. Auburn game will be played at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:30 PM ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry 2019: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers! 

My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

