Penn State Nittany Lions vs Ohio State Buckeyes: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NCAA 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Another x-factor for the Buckeyes could be running back JK Dobbins, still looking for a breakout game this season as a junior following a brilliant freshman campaign. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day's offense will look to establish the run both with Dobbins and with designed quarterback runs for Justin Fields as well, showing themselves as the most complete team in college football.
The Nittany Lions will have quarterback Sean Clifford but their best playmaker, wide receiver KJ Hamler, is still a game-time decision following a neck/head injury in the first quarter of last week's game against the Hoosiers. Hamler's status will be crucial to the Nittany Lions' hopes of pulling the upset today.
One of the best teams in the country and playing dominant football as season, Ohio State looks to cement its place as the best team in college football and clinch another Big Ten East title and punch its ticket to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game. The Buckeyes will also look to re-establish star defensive end Chase Young in the Heisman Trophy race following his two-game suspension for a violation of NCAA rules.
Following a tough loss between then two undefeated teams to the Minnesota Golden Gophers earlier in November, Penn State is looking to get back on track as one of the nation's top teams after a close call last week at home against the Indiana Hoosiers.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports Live.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.