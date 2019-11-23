Penn State Nittany Lions vs Ohio State Buckeyes: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NCAA 2019 (0-0)
Pre-game warmups are underway on the field. 
We are live here inside Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio for a big Big Ten duel between the number nine Penn State Nittany Lions and the number two Ohio State Buckeyes.
Check back here before game time for pre-game updates, news and notes, warm ups, and more live from Columbus. 
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Penn State vs. Ohio State game.
Ohio State: Team news
The Buckeyes get back their biggest playmaker, star defensive end Chase Young, suspended two games by the NCAA for a rules violation, today in The Shoe against Penn State. If Young can be a difference-maker in this game like he was against Wisconsin in his break-out performance in October, the Nittany Lions' hopes will be near non-existent, making Penn State QB Sean Clifford's life miserable.

 

Another x-factor for the Buckeyes could be running back JK Dobbins, still looking for a breakout game this season as a junior following a brilliant freshman campaign. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day's offense will look to establish the run both with Dobbins and with designed quarterback runs for Justin Fields as well, showing themselves as the most complete team in college football.

Penn State: Team news
The Penn State Nittany Lions started November as the number four team in the initial College Football Playoff rankings but have struggled since, falling in a battle of unbeaten teams in Minneapolis to Minnesota and then escaping a much-improved Indiana team at Beaver Stadium in Happy Valley in State College. James Franklin's team will be looking to pull the upset as 18-point underdogs going to The Horseshoe in Columbus and will have to shut down Buckeye stars Justin Fields at quarterback, JK Dobbins at running back, and Chase Young at defensive end. 

 

The Nittany Lions will have quarterback Sean Clifford but their best playmaker, wide receiver KJ Hamler, is still a game-time decision following a neck/head injury in the first quarter of last week's game against the Hoosiers. Hamler's status will be crucial to the Nittany Lions' hopes of pulling the upset today. 

What to expect today?
The marquee game of the week brings us to a big game in the Big Ten in Columbus, Ohio with a crucial Big Ten East rivalry game between the number nine Penn State Nittany Lions and the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. 

 

One of the best teams in the country and playing dominant football as season, Ohio State looks to cement its place as the best team in college football and clinch another Big Ten East title and punch its ticket to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game. The Buckeyes will also look to re-establish star defensive end Chase Young in the Heisman Trophy race following his two-game suspension for a violation of NCAA rules. 

 

Following a tough loss between then two undefeated teams to the Minnesota Golden Gophers earlier in November, Penn State is looking to get back on track as one of the nation's top teams after a close call last week at home against the Indiana Hoosiers. 

How to watch Team 1 vs Team 2 Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox to broadcast.

If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports Live.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Kick-off time
The Penn State vs. Ohio State game will be played at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The kick-off is scheduled at 12 PM ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of 2019 Big Ten football: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Ohio State Buckeyes! 

My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

