Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan Wolverines: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch College Football 2019 (0-0)

The key for Michigan in this huge rivalry game against the Buckeyes if they want to even keep it close, let alone pull the upset against their nemesis, will be allowing Patterson to use his strong arm with the Wolverines' great set of receivers, opening up the offense and getting the ball out quickly before the Buckeyes' defensive line and Chase Young can pressure and sack the quarterback. Don Brown's defense will also be crucial to keeping it a low-scoring game for Harbaugh and his quarterback Patterson, needing to avoid the big plays that decimated them in man-to-man coverage last year against Ohio State and contain Fields and Dobbins on the ground.
A hidden weapon for Fields and Ohio State could be wide receiver Chris Olave who enjoyed a standout game last week against the Nittany Lions and can win contested deep balls with Michigan's defenders in their trademark man-to-man coverages. Sitting at 11-0 and already going to their conference championship game, the Buckeyes likely could still lose this game and make the College Football Playoff with a win in the Big Ten Championship game against Big Ten West champion Wisconsin or Minnesota but the Buckeyes will be desperate to remain unbeaten and crush their nemesis once again in their own house.
Ohio State's Ryan Day has created a brilliant team this season in nearly ever area, far exceeding expectations and making it a tough task for Michigan to hang with on Saturday. Harbaugh's team fortunately is playing their best football of the year the last month and a half following a second-half rally in a loss on the road to Penn State and quarterback Shea Patterson is executing new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis' offense brilliantly putting the Wolverines in as good a position as they could wish for to pull the upset against an incredibly-talented Buckeyes team. Michigan is also back at home in The Big House- where they have played markedly better football than on the road over the course of Harbaugh's tenure- and defensive coordinator Don Brown's vaunted defense is firing on all cylinders again as the Ohio State game nears.
