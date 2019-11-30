Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan Wolverines: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch College Football 2019 (0-0)
Michigan Wolverines: Team news
Michigan's resurgence on offense and defense has been a surprising, largely unprecipitated one, led by increased production from Patterson and improved aggression in man-to-man from Don Brown's defense. Following a slow start to the season with a sluggish opening game against Middle Tennessee and a close, overtime call against Army at home before a thumping on the road at Camp Randall against Wisconsin, the Wolverines have turned the season around following their second loss to Penn State, crushing rivals Notre Dame at home and not looking back since. One of the keys have been their standout group of athletic wide receivers: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nico Collins, Ronnie Bell, and Tarik Black in addition to a stronger role for running back duo of Hassan Haskins and Zach Charbonett in the offense. 

 

The key for Michigan in this huge rivalry game against the Buckeyes if they want to even keep it close, let alone pull the upset against their nemesis, will be allowing Patterson to use his strong arm with the Wolverines' great set of receivers, opening up the offense and getting the ball out quickly before the Buckeyes' defensive line and Chase Young can pressure and sack the quarterback. Don Brown's defense will also be crucial to keeping it a low-scoring game for Harbaugh and his quarterback Patterson, needing to avoid the big plays that decimated them in man-to-man coverage last year against Ohio State and contain Fields and Dobbins on the ground. 

Ohio State Buckeyes: Team news
Rising to number one in this week's College Football Playoff rankings following their best win and biggest test of the season yet last week at home in The Horseshoe against rival Penn State, the Buckeyes are brimming with confidence following a brilliant performance from three of Ohio State and head coach Ryan Day's biggest stars: quarterback Justin Fields, running back JK Dobbins, and star defensive end Chase Young in his first game back following a two-game suspension for a violation of NCAA rules. The Buckeyes put a hurting on Michigan last season in a blowout in Columbus and will hope to do the same thing to their hated arch-rivals again this year in Ann Arbor, looking to stop Shea Patterson's success with Young's ferocious pressure and sack game while once again tearing up Don Brown's defense with Fields' running ability and Dobbins' strong runs up the middle. 

 

A hidden weapon for Fields and Ohio State could be wide receiver Chris Olave who enjoyed a standout game last week against the Nittany Lions and can win contested deep balls with Michigan's defenders in their trademark man-to-man coverages. Sitting at 11-0 and already going to their conference championship game, the Buckeyes likely could still lose this game and make the College Football Playoff with a win in the Big Ten Championship game against Big Ten West champion Wisconsin or Minnesota but the Buckeyes will be desperate to remain unbeaten and crush their nemesis once again in their own house. 

What to expect today?
Possibly the biggest, most highly-anticipated, and best rivalry in all of college football headlines Rivalry Weekend as The Game heads to Ann Arbor this year for a big Big Ten battle between arch-rivals number one Ohio State Buckeyes and the number 13 Michigan Wolverines in the marquee game of the week and in the Fox Big Noon Saturday game. After last year's embarrassing 62-39 beatdown in The Shoe in Columbus, Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines are looking for revenge and their first win against the Buckeyes in The Game since 2011 and the first in the Harbaugh era in Ann Arbor. While many predicted Michigan to win the Big Ten East this year and finally defeat Ohio State, the Buckeyes have become the most dominant and complete team in college football, and right now the best as well, already winning another Big Ten East championship and punching their ticket to Indianapolis for next week's Big Ten Championship game. 

 

Ohio State's Ryan Day has created a brilliant team this season in nearly ever area, far exceeding expectations and making it a tough task for Michigan to hang with on Saturday. Harbaugh's team fortunately is playing their best football of the year the last month and a half following a second-half rally in a loss on the road to Penn State and quarterback Shea Patterson is executing new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis' offense brilliantly putting the Wolverines in as good a position as they could wish for to pull the upset against an incredibly-talented Buckeyes team. Michigan is also back at home in The Big House- where they have played markedly better football than on the road over the course of Harbaugh's tenure- and defensive coordinator Don Brown's vaunted defense is firing on all cylinders again as the Ohio State game nears. 

Kick-off time
The Ohio State vs. Michigan game will be played at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The kick-off is scheduled at 12 PM ET.
