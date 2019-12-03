Duke Blue Devils vs Michigan State Spartans: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 ACC

ADVERTISEMENT
Arena
The game will be played at the Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan.
Cassius Winston
The Senior from Detroit leads MSU in points, assists and steals per game. Winston is expected to be a first round pick in the coming 2020 NBA Draft.
MSU Spartans
Tom Izzo's squad currently stands at the top of the Big Ten with a 5-2 record.
Vernon Carey Jr.
The Freshman from Florida is putting up some unreal numbers in his first year as a Blue Devil. Carey Jr. leads the team in points and rebounds averaging 18.4ppg and 9.5rpg.
Duke Freshmen
It's hard to surpass the previous rookie class from Duke. But Wendell Moore Jr, Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt, and Vernon Carey Jr have done a great job in their important roles this year.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Duke's Tre Jones embrace after the East Region final Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. MSU won, 68-67.
Last meeting
This will be the first time these two teams face since the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament last year. An experienced MSU team defeated Duke. That would be the last game as blue devils for Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish.
Duke visits East Lansing for the first time since 2003
No. 11 Michigan State basketball will host No. 10 Duke on Tuesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, the Blue Devils' first visit since 2003.
