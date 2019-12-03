Duke vs Michigan State: LIVE Stream and Score Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
Less than 15 minutes for tipoff. The arena is sold out and ready to cheer for their Spartans.
The stage is set for tonight's clash.
Black uniform
Duke is breaking out the black uniforms for the first time this season in their first road game in East Lansing.
Half an hour to go for the tipoff. Tonight's game is one of the College Basketball season blockbusters.
Duke Varsity Club funds go directly to each program, and they are used to enhance the student-athletes' experience. Funds are used by each program for their specific programmatic needs, and have been used for things such as the renovation of facilities, leadership seminars, and state-of-the-art technology.
If you want to support any program, click here.
Funding day
Today is a really important day for Duke Athletics. The Varsity Club is hosting our second annual Varsity Club Giving Day.
For 27 hours, in support of their 27 varsity programs, as well as Cheerleading and Marching Band, Duke is challenging alumni to support sport's Varsity Club fund.
Good evening everyone! Less than one hour to go for the tipoff of this Duke vs Michigan State basketball game.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Duke vs Michigan State.
Arena
The game will be played at the Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan.
Cassius Winston
The Senior from Detroit leads MSU in points, assists and steals per game. Winston is expected to be a first round pick in the coming 2020 NBA Draft.
MSU Spartans
Tom Izzo's squad currently stands at the top of the Big Ten with a 5-2 record.
Vernon Carey Jr.
The Freshman from Florida is putting up some unreal numbers in his first year as a Blue Devil. Carey Jr. leads the team in points and rebounds averaging 18.4ppg and 9.5rpg.
Duke Freshmen
It's hard to surpass the previous rookie class from Duke. But Wendell Moore Jr, Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt, and Vernon Carey Jr have done a great job in their important roles this year.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Duke's Tre Jones embrace after the East Region final Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. MSU won, 68-67.
Last meeting
This will be the first time these two teams face since the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament last year. An experienced MSU team defeated Duke. That would be the last game as blue devils for Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish.
Duke visits East Lansing for the first time since 2003
No. 11 Michigan State basketball will host No. 10 Duke on Tuesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, the Blue Devils' first visit since 2003.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NCAA Regular Season game: Duke vs Michigan State.
