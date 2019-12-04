Georgetown Hoyas vs Oklahoma State Cowboys: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch College Basketball 2019

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Georgetown vs Oklahoma State Live TV and Stream
TV: ESPN +
Internet: VAVEL USA
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Isaac Likelele currently leads the team in points and assists per game. While Yor Anei is averaging 7.6rpg (team-high).
Struggling offensively
The Hoyas ranks near the bottom of the standings when it comes to turnovers per game, and against a solid defensive team like the Cowboys, there's no doubt Georgetown is gonna have a tough night offensively.
Georgetown Hoyas
Georgetown is dealing with a major issue with several of their players. James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc left the team on Monday and LeBlanc and other players are dealing with some serious off-the-court allegations. Akinjo was the starting point guard, who averaged 13.4 points and 5.2 assists per game.
Preview
Since defeating Georgia State and Texas, the Hoyas have gone on to lose consecutive games to Duke and UNC Greensboro. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are 4-0 at home and coming off a shockingly lopsided 78-37 win over Ole Miss.
Last meeting
The last time these two teams faced each other was two years ago. That day, Oklahoma State blew out Georgetown at home.
