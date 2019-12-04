Georgetown vs Oklahoma State: LIVE Stream and Score
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
Halftime
Georgetown Hoyas 36-32 Oklahoma State Cowboys
H1 - 0:09
Made 3PT jumper by OSU #12 Mcgriff, Cameron at the outside leftwing
H1 - 0:37
Missed 3PT jumper by GTU #11 Alexander, Galen at the outside rightwing off an opponent turnover
H1 - 3:18
Media Time Out
H1 - 3:24
Block by GTU #1 Pickett, Jamorko
H1 - 3:54
Made layup by GTU #2 Mcclung, Mac under the basket
H1 - 4:07
Made second-chance dunk by OSU #12 Mcgriff, Cameron under the basket
H1 - 4:38
Made pullup jumper by OSU #21 Waters, Iii,Lindy at the inside right
H1 - 5:10
Made pullup jumper by GTU #1 Pickett, Jamorko at the inside center
H1 - 6:24
30-second Timeout called by GTU
H1 - 6:24
Made layup by OSU #21 Waters, Iii,Lindy under the basket
H1 - 6:33
Made second-chance turnaround jumper by GTU #44 Yurtseven, Omer in the paint
H1 - 6:58
Made dunk by OSU #12 Mcgriff, Cameron under the basket off an opponent turnover
H1 - 7:29
Lostball Turnover by OSU #0 Anderson, Iii,Avery at the outside left
H1 - 7:42
Media Time Out
H1 - 8:31
Made pullup jumper by OSU #2 Harris Jr., Chris at the inside left
H1 - 8:54
Made 3PT jumper by GTU #11 Alexander, Galen at the outside right
H1 - 11:12
Media Time Out
H1 - 11:12
Badpass Turnover by GTU #2 Mcclung, Mac at the outside right
H1 - 11:26
Made second-chance dunk by OSU #22 Boone, Kalib under the basket
H1 - 11:56
Made 3PT jumper by GTU #00 Blair, Jahvon at the outside right off an opponent turnover
H1 - 12:27
Made 3PT jumper by GTU #2 Mcclung, Mac at the outside leftwing
H1 - 12:48
Offensive Deadball rebound by OSU
H1 - 13:41
Made layup by GTU #2 Mcclung, Mac in the paint on the fast break
H1 - 14:35
Media Time Out
H1 - 14:53
Made stepback jumper by GTU #2 Mcclung, Mac at the inside left
H1 - 15:56
Made hookshot jumper by GTU #12 Allen, Terrell in the paint off an opponent turnover
H1 - 16:32
Made 3PT jumper by GTU #2 Mcclung, Mac at the outside left on the fast break
H1 - 17:08
Made second-chance 3PT jumper by OSU #4 Dziagwa, Thomas at the outside left
H1 - 17:33
Made pullup jumper by GTU #2 Mcclung, Mac at the inside left
H1 - 18:45
Made 3PT jumper by OSU #21 Waters, Iii,Lindy at the outside center
H1 - 19:16
Made 3PT pullup jumper by OSU #21 Waters, Iii,Lindy at the outside right on the fast break
H1 - 19:48
Made layup by GTU #4 Mosely, Jagan under the basket
H1 - 20:00
Game is underway at Stillwater!
Teams ready
Both teams are warming up just a couple of minutes away from the start of the game
OSU 5
Harris Jr.,Chris

Dziagwa,Thomas

Waters, III,Lindy

McGriff,Cameron

Anei,Yor

Hoyas 5
McClung,Mac

Mosely,Jagan

Allen,Terrell

Pickett,Jamorko

Yurtseven,Omer

Warming up
The Cowboys stepped into the stage to get shots up ahead of tonight's game
Cowboys
The Cowboys are ranked No. 25 in the Coach’s Poll after winning the NIT Season Tip-Off. Last year Oklahoma State finished just 12-20 and 5-13 in the Big 12. Led by Yor Anei and Isaac Likekele, Oklahoma State dismantled both Syracuse and Ole Miss at the Barclays Center.
Akinjo and LeBlanc
Both players requested a transfer as was announced by the University on Monday and then further explained in a statement by Athletic Director Lee Reed on Tuesday.
Big East v Big 12
This match-up will kickoff the Big East vs Big 12 tournament

Bounce back
Georgetown got surprised by UNCG in their last game losing by 4 points. 
Mac McClung
The Instagram sensation, Mac McClung, has earned a starting spot for the Hoyas and he has have to play a good game today if Georgetown wants to have a chance of winning at Oklahoma

Off court allegations for the Hoyas
James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc from the Hoyas are some of the players that are involved on off the court drama due to stealing from a shop aside from other things
OSU Defense
Oklahoma State has proven to be a top 10 defensive team in NCAA
Vintage Uniforms
The Cowboys will use vintage uniforms at home for tonight's game
Live coverage begins
We are less than an hour away from the start of the game!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Georgetown vs Oklahoma State.
How to watch Georgetown vs Oklahoma State Live TV and Stream
TV: ESPN +

Internet: VAVEL USA

Oklahoma State Cowboys
Isaac Likelele currently leads the team in points and assists per game. While Yor Anei is averaging 7.6rpg (team-high).

Struggling offensively
The Hoyas ranks near the bottom of the standings when it comes to turnovers per game, and against a solid defensive team like the Cowboys, there's no doubt Georgetown is gonna have a tough night offensively. 
Georgetown Hoyas
Georgetown is dealing with a major issue with several of their players. James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc left the team on Monday and LeBlanc and other players are dealing with some serious off-the-court allegations. Akinjo was the starting point guard, who averaged 13.4 points and 5.2 assists per game.

Preview
Since defeating Georgia State and Texas, the Hoyas have gone on to lose consecutive games to Duke and UNC Greensboro. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are 4-0 at home and coming off a shockingly lopsided 78-37 win over Ole Miss. 
Last meeting
The last time these two teams faced each other was two years ago. That day, Oklahoma State blew out Georgetown at home.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NCAA College Basketball game: Georgetown vs Oklahoma State.
Welcome!
My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo