LSU vs. Georgia: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 SEC Championship (0-0)

Offensive coordinator Jim Coley's ability to relax junior QB Jake Fromm and allow him to play his best game of the season will be crucial to Georgia's hopes and the defense will have to play a dominant game, led by veterans like JR Reed who have carried Georgia all season.
LSU comes in undefeated and surging all season off a historic year on offense with Heisman Trophy frontrunner Joe Burrow leading the way along with strong running back Clyde Edwards-Hellaire while the opposite can be said for Georgia as they ride a dominant defense but have struggled throughout the year on offense behind quarterback Jake Fromm's disappointing season and a banged up group on offense without go-to target Lawrence Cager for the season, receiver Georgia Pickens out for the first half after a suspension due to a fight in last week's rivalry game against Georgia Tech, and running back D'Andre Swift set to play but possibly limited due to a shoulder injury sustained last week as well.
