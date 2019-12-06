LSU vs. Georgia: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 SEC Championship (0-0)
Check back here before game time for pre-game updates, news and notes, warm ups, and more live from Atlanta. 
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis, and lineups for this LSU vs. Georgia game.
Georgia Bulldogs: Team news
The Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have enjoyed a somewhat frustrating season so far despite an 11-1 record due to a poor loss at home to 4-8 South Carolina in an SEC East rivalry game. Georgia is looking to replicate their runs in 2017 with an SEC Championship and appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and again in 2018 with a narrow loss in the SEC Championship game, but the Dawgs will have to do it behind a far-less productive offense.

Offensive coordinator Jim Coley's ability to relax junior QB Jake Fromm and allow him to play his best game of the season will be crucial to Georgia's hopes and the defense will have to play a dominant game, led by veterans like JR Reed who have carried Georgia all season. 

LSU Tigers: Team news
The Tigers have enjoyed a historic season on offense, riding a dominant scheme from offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and passing-game coordinator Joe Brady to modernize head coach Ed Orgeron's team. The Tigers also have one of the best wide receiver corps in the country with Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase leading the way. The Tigers have improved on an inconsistent defense as well as the season has gone on since being dropped from number one to two in the College Football Playoff rankings largely due to defensive struggles, suffocating Texas A&M in last week's regular season finale rivalry game at home in Baton Rouge at Death Valley in Tiger Stadium. LSU is looking for its first SEC Championship since 2011 when they reached the BCS National Championship Game when Les Miles was coach.
What to expect today?
The marquee matchup of an important, consequential Conference Championship weekend is in Atlanta, Georgia with a huge SEC Championship game between the number two LSU Tigers out of the SEC West and the number four Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC East. The Tigers and Bulldogs come into Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a College Football Playoff spot on the line, with LSU likely in regardless of the outcome on Saturday while only a Georgia win will mean the Dawgs will head to another playoff. 

LSU comes in undefeated and surging all season off a historic year on offense with Heisman Trophy frontrunner Joe Burrow leading the way along with strong running back Clyde Edwards-Hellaire while the opposite can be said for Georgia as they ride a dominant defense but have struggled throughout the year on offense behind quarterback Jake Fromm's disappointing season and a banged up group on offense without go-to target Lawrence Cager for the season, receiver Georgia Pickens out for the first half after a suspension due to a fight in last week's rivalry game against Georgia Tech, and running back D'Andre Swift set to play but possibly limited due to a shoulder injury sustained last week as well. 

How to watch LSU vs. Georgia Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: CBS to broadcast.

If you want to directly stream it: CBS Sports Live.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!



Kick-off time
The LSU Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The kick-off is scheduled at 4 PM ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 SEC Championship: LSU Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs! 

My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

