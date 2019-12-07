Baylor vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 Big12 Championship (0-0)
How to watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: ABC Streaming Services

The Sooners are making their eleventh Big 12 Championship appearance. They hold an 9–1 record and their current streak is 9 consecutive wins in this type of matchups!

The Baylor Bears are making their first Big 12 Championship appearance. The last time a team made their debut in the Big 12 Championship, it was TCU wh did it in 2017.

Match History
These teams have met 29 times throughout history, with Oklahoma leading the series 26–3.

The Sooners have a streak of 5 wins against Baylor, incluiding their encounter during this 2019 regular season.

Baylor and Oklahoma arrive as the two teams with the best record from a full round robin against Big12 Conference members.

A 8-1 was enough for both schools to earn a spot in this game to be played at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Baylor Bears vs. Oklahoma Sooners game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The kick-off is scheduled at 12PM Noon ET.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Big12 Championship: Baylor Bears vs. Oklahoma Sooners! 

 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

