Virginia vs Wake Forest: LIVE Stream Online Updates and How to Watch NCAA Men's College Cup Semifinals 2019 (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Virginia vs Wake Forest match.

 

Very close to home!
With just over 100 miles separating Spry Stadium from Sahlen’s Stadium, the Demon Deacons are the closest team to Cary geographically. 

 

Can #1 get the title?
Virginia was awarded the top seed after maneuvering through a 10-bid ACC with one loss. The Cavs are the first No. 1 seed to reach the College Cup since North Carolina won the national championship in 2011. 


WakeMed Soccer Park is ready for the action!
The home of the USL Championship's North Carolina FC and of the NWSL's North Carolina Courage is set to host the 2019 NCAA College Cup.

The stadium has a capacity of 10,000 fans.

Players from all four semifinalists speak on what the College Cup means!

 

How to watch Virginia vs Wake Forest Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, tune in to ESPN U.

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN's streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

 

Wake Forest's Quarterfinal
Johnston's lonely goal against UC Santa Barbara was enough to give Wake Forest a semifinal ticket.

Virginia's Quaterfinal
The Cavaliers overcame a very difficult fixture against the SMU Mustags at home to earn a spot int the semifinals.

The found themselves up early in the game, but the game ended up being tied after regular time.  In the 5th minute of over time, Bell gave them the win with a golden goal.

Wake Forest's players doing some sight seeing in Raleigh
Players and coaches spoke last night ahead of this huge weekend!

 

The Virginia vs Wake Forest match will be played at the WakeMed Soccer Park, in Cary, North Carolina. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:30pm ET.



Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NCAA Men's College Cup Semifinal match: Virginia vs Wake Forest! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

