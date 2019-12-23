Marshall Thundering Herd vs UCF Knights: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch  Gasparilla Bowl 2019 (0-0)

In 2017, Bad Boy Mowers signed a three-year contract to become the official title sponsor of the game.

As a result of this deal, the game is now named the  "Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl after Tampa's Gasparilla Pirate Festival".

 

Who you got?
Betting houses have UCF as the favorite for this Gasparilla Bowl by 16 points.

UFC's ods to win are at 83.2%

Marshall enters the game with an 8–4 record.  They finished tied for second in the East Division of C–USA.
The UCF Knight come into the Gasparilla Bowll with a 9–3 record. Their season earned them a second place in the East Division of The American.


Can Marshall defend the title?
The Marshall Thundering Herd football team are the defending Gasparilla Bowl champions.

Their 2018 campaign ended with a 38-20 win over South Florida in this bowl.

 

Previous Meetings
It will also be the twelfth historical game between UCF and Marshall, with the team from Florida leading series with 8 wins and 3 losses.

From 2002 to 2012, UCF and Marshall shared conferences. They were together in the Mid-American Conference from 2002 to 2004, and then both joined C–USA in 2005.

In 2013, the UCF Knights decided  to switch conference and went to The American in 2013.

How to watch Marshall vs UCF Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN.

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN App.



UCF and Marshall are both making their fourth appearance in the Gasparilla Bowl. As of today, they're the two teams witht the most arrivals to this bowl.

Despite their prevalence in this game, this will be the first time they face each other in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Kickoff Time
The Marshall vs CFU match will be played at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:30pm ET.

This will be the 12th edition of this bowl. It was first played in 2008 as the St. Petersburg Bowl at Tropicana Field.

The game was then renamed as  the Gasparilla Bowl in 2017 in honor to the legend of José Gaspar, a  pirate who allegedly operated in the Tampa Bay area and who is the inspiration for Tampa's Gasparilla Pirate Festival.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Gasparilla Bowl game:  Marshall vs UCF! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

