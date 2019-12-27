Iowa Hawkeyes vs. USC Trojans: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 Holiday Bowl (0-0)
USC Trojans: Team news
Despite an 8-4 record that was disappointing to many USC fans used to contending for national championships, the Trojans and head coach Clay Helton had a fairly successful regular season despite the extremely difficult early schedule and job rumors surrounding their coach. Following sophomore starter JT Daniels' season-ending injury in the opening game of the season, freshman Kedon Slovis has been a revelation for SC as a fairly unrecruited three-star out of Arizona. Combined with one of the best wide receiving corps in the nation with Michael Pittman Jr., Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tyler Vaughns, Velus Jones, and Drake London, Slovis has had a litany of offensive weapons to throw to in offensive coordinator Graham Harrell's new pass-first Air Raid system in Los Angeles. 

 

The Trojans have struggled some running the ball behind  running back Vavae Malepeai who has battled injuries and defensively injuries have also cost the Trojans, who's best defender Talanoa Hufanga has been in and out this season with injuries. 

 

After new athletic director Mike John announced Helton would return despite hot-seat pressure all season, the Trojans struggled with recruiting in the Early Signing Period, particularly in California, but a strong win in San Diego could get USC back on track for a very strong 2020 with optimistic signs ahead for this very young team.

Iowa Hawkeyes: Team news
Riding a three-game win streak to close the regular season, Kirk Ferentz's Iowa Hawkeyes put together another strong season in the Big Ten West with strong quarterback play from senior starter Nate Stanley and a vaunted defense that has suffocated conference foes all season.

 

The Hawkeyes' biggest concern in this game will be their ability to move the ball on offense but given their momentum and motivation for this matchup with blue blood traditional power USC and the Trojans' defensive struggles, Iowa should be able to muster some offensive success in SC's backyard in Southern California in San Diego.

What to expect today?
Bowl season has begun to kick into full gear with some major bowl games and intriguing matchups already underway and one of interest is right here in San Diego, California with the number 16 Iowa Hawkeyes facing the 22nd-ranked USC Trojans in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl.

 

Coming off a sometimes-frustrating 8-4 season and the return of embattled head coach Clay Helton, the Trojans will look to finish 2019 strong and set up a successful 2020 season next year, with a strong freshman quarterback in Kedon Slovis and highly-coveted Air Raid offensive coordinator Graham Harrell returning to Los Angeles as well.

 

Under Kirk Ferentz, the longest tenured coach in FBS college football, the Hawkeyes have continued to be remarkably consistent and steady behind senior quarterback Nate Stanley. The offense has struggled at times but the defense has been brilliant for the Hawkeyes all year long. 

How to watch Iowa vs. USC Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FS1 to broadcast. If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports Live. If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Kick-off time
The Iowa vs. USC game will be played at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, California. The kick-off is scheduled at 8 PM ET.
