Iowa Hawkeyes vs. USC Trojans: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 Holiday Bowl (0-0)

The Trojans have struggled some running the ball behind running back Vavae Malepeai who has battled injuries and defensively injuries have also cost the Trojans, who's best defender Talanoa Hufanga has been in and out this season with injuries.
After new athletic director Mike John announced Helton would return despite hot-seat pressure all season, the Trojans struggled with recruiting in the Early Signing Period, particularly in California, but a strong win in San Diego could get USC back on track for a very strong 2020 with optimistic signs ahead for this very young team.
The Hawkeyes' biggest concern in this game will be their ability to move the ball on offense but given their momentum and motivation for this matchup with blue blood traditional power USC and the Trojans' defensive struggles, Iowa should be able to muster some offensive success in SC's backyard in Southern California in San Diego.
Coming off a sometimes-frustrating 8-4 season and the return of embattled head coach Clay Helton, the Trojans will look to finish 2019 strong and set up a successful 2020 season next year, with a strong freshman quarterback in Kedon Slovis and highly-coveted Air Raid offensive coordinator Graham Harrell returning to Los Angeles as well.
Under Kirk Ferentz, the longest tenured coach in FBS college football, the Hawkeyes have continued to be remarkably consistent and steady behind senior quarterback Nate Stanley. The offense has struggled at times but the defense has been brilliant for the Hawkeyes all year long.
My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.