Oklahoma Sooners vs LSU Tigers: Live Stream TV Updates, Score and How to Watch College Football Playoff Semifinal (0-0)
Pre-game warmups are underway on the field. 
We are live here inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta,  Georgia for the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the number four Oklahoma Sooners and the number one LSU Tigers!
Check back here before game time for pre-game updates, news and notes, warm ups, and more live from Atlanta.
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Oklahoma vs. LSU game.
LSU Tigers: Team news
A historic season for the LSU Tigers has seen head coach Ed Orgeron's squad go undefeated, earn the number one ranking, win another SEC Championship title over Georgia, and quarterback Joe Burrow win the Heisman Trophy. The Tigers are heavy favorites over Oklahoma and are looking to take another step towards a National Championship trophy at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game just down the road in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

 

The Tigers' question mark coming in is the health of key running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire who sustained a non-contact hamstring injury in bowl practice last week. Edwards-Helaire is a game-time decision for LSU and has not practiced much this week so even if he is physically able to go, the running game may take a hit for the Tigers.

 

For LSU to win, the offense will need to do what it's done all season, hit explosive pass plays downfield to its talented group of wide receivers: Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall, and tight end Thadius Moss. LSU's defense will need to continue its improvement throughout the season and not allow Hurts' quarterback run game to gash them like Ole Miss' John Rhys Plumlee did earlier this season, something the Tigers' defense has shown they can.

Oklahoma Sooners: Team news
Ranked number four and currently a two-touchdown underdog to the Tigers, the Sooners are feeling disrespected as the odd man out in this four-team Playoff field of three undefeated, dominant national championship contenders. Oklahoma had to fight through a dramatic second half of the season with quarterback Jalen Hurts turning the ball over more and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's defense having to win several games for the Sooners but OU made it through the regular season with just one loss still and won another Big 12 Championship title over Baylor again. 

 

Head coach Lincoln Riley's squad is without two key players though to drug suspensions this postseason with defensive lineman and sack leader Ronnie Perkins and running back Rhamondre Stevenson out, hurting the Sooners' ability to get pressure on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and run the ball on offense, both essential parts of their success this season. 

 

For Oklahoma, their much-improved defense will need to do something they have struggled to do this season: get turnovers. A strong defense and some big pass plays from Hurts to star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will be how OU puts themselves in the best position to pull the upset. 

What to expect today?
The biggest and most highly-anticipated day of the college football season is here, the College Football Playoff Semifinals day. Semifinal day begins here in Atlanta, Georgia with a high-flying offensive matchup between the number four Oklahoma Sooners and the top-ranked LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl with the winner advancing to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in New Orleans, Louisiana in two weeks' time. 

 

The Sooners and Tigers both come into Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the top two ranked offenses in the nation and the Heisman Trophy winner in LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and runner-up in Sooners' star Jalen Hurts. Sooners' head coach Lincoln Riley has built his program around prolific offense whereas LSU's Ed Orgeron has revolutionized the Tigers this season with a high-flying offense so expect lots of fireworks in semifinal one this afternoon in Atlanta. 

How to watch Oklahoma Sooners vs. LSU Tigers Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN to broadcast.

If you want to directly stream it: Watch ESPN.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Kick-off time
The Oklahoma Sooners vs. LSU Tigers game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The kick-off is scheduled at 4 PM ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl: Oklahoma Sooners vs. LSU Tigers! 

My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

