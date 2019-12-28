Oklahoma Sooners vs LSU Tigers: Live Stream TV Updates, Score and How to Watch College Football Playoff Semifinal (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Calm before the storm 🏈@CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/wKU1apLkPX— Todd Blackledge (@Todd_Blackledge) December 28, 2019
*Insert stereotypical calm before the storm reference here*— Amanda Brooks (@BrooksAD) December 28, 2019
6️⃣ hours until the #CFBPlayoff semifinals begin!! LET’S GOOOOOO 🏈🍑 pic.twitter.com/KB5i8Ws2UZ
This is an empty stadium pic pic.twitter.com/ELNTZfRmKN— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) December 28, 2019
The Finishing Touches#GeauxTigers | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/BmY3Jvk2im— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 27, 2019
One of these coaches is taking home a trophy tomorrow.#CFBPlayoff | #CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/X4UjqBFFA4— Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (@CFAPeachBowl) December 27, 2019
The Tigers' question mark coming in is the health of key running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire who sustained a non-contact hamstring injury in bowl practice last week. Edwards-Helaire is a game-time decision for LSU and has not practiced much this week so even if he is physically able to go, the running game may take a hit for the Tigers.
For LSU to win, the offense will need to do what it's done all season, hit explosive pass plays downfield to its talented group of wide receivers: Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall, and tight end Thadius Moss. LSU's defense will need to continue its improvement throughout the season and not allow Hurts' quarterback run game to gash them like Ole Miss' John Rhys Plumlee did earlier this season, something the Tigers' defense has shown they can.
Head coach Lincoln Riley's squad is without two key players though to drug suspensions this postseason with defensive lineman and sack leader Ronnie Perkins and running back Rhamondre Stevenson out, hurting the Sooners' ability to get pressure on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and run the ball on offense, both essential parts of their success this season.
For Oklahoma, their much-improved defense will need to do something they have struggled to do this season: get turnovers. A strong defense and some big pass plays from Hurts to star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will be how OU puts themselves in the best position to pull the upset.
The Sooners and Tigers both come into Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the top two ranked offenses in the nation and the Heisman Trophy winner in LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and runner-up in Sooners' star Jalen Hurts. Sooners' head coach Lincoln Riley has built his program around prolific offense whereas LSU's Ed Orgeron has revolutionized the Tigers this season with a high-flying offense so expect lots of fireworks in semifinal one this afternoon in Atlanta.
If you want to directly stream it: Watch ESPN.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.