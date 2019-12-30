Virginia Cavaliers vs. Florida Gators: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Florida's strength comes from its vaunted defensive front under defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, with Jabari Zuniga and Jonathan Greenard arguably the two biggest difference-makers on the Gators roster. The defensive front and Florida's traditionally strong secondary will be crucial to stopping Virginia's biggest asset, the quarterback run game with Perkins, and containing the dynamic, mobile quarterback.
Despite some struggles mid-season, the Cavaliers played their best game of the year to finally defeat arch-rival Virginia Tech and snap the Hokies' seemingly endless 15-game win streak in the Commonwealth Cup and a UVA win against blue blood powerhouse program Florida to win the Capital One Orange Bowl title would be icing on the cake this season and set Virginia up for even bigger potential successes in 2020 and going forward.
Head coach Dan Mullen's Gators are playing a virtual home game down the road in South Florida while the Cavaliers, under head coach Bronco Mendenhall, are enjoying a historic season for the UVA program in the Orange Bowl as the ACC's representative after snapping a 15-game losing streak to arch-rivals Virginia Tech on Rivalry Weekend to close the season.
Florida has enjoyed a better year than initially expected, reaching ten wins again despite losing starting quarterback Feleipe Franks early in the season. Backup quarterback Kyle Trask, while limited, has taken over the starting role well and improved the Gators' offense and will look to end 2019 on a strong note for Florida and prove they can truly contend for an SEC Championship title in 2020 next season.
