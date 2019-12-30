Virginia Cavaliers vs. Florida Gators: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl (0-0)
We are live here inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida for the Capital One Orange Bowl between the number 24 Virginia Cavaliers and the number nine Florida Gators!

Check back here before game time for pre-game updates, news and notes, warm ups, and more live from Miami Gardens, Florida.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Virginia vs. Florida game.
Florida Gators: Team news
After a surprise New Year's Six bowl berth and win over Michigan in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl last season to close 2018, the Florida Gators have returned to the NY6 and are in an even bigger game, just down the road in South Florida in the Orange Bowl. Despite struggling with some injuries and narrowly escaping many close games, Dan Mullen's Gators have reached double digit wins again this season and are looking to continue to improve the program's status in the SEC pecking order as they hope to become a perennial championship contender once again.

 

Florida's strength comes from its vaunted defensive front under defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, with Jabari Zuniga and Jonathan Greenard arguably the two biggest difference-makers on the Gators roster. The defensive front and Florida's traditionally strong secondary will be crucial to stopping Virginia's biggest asset, the quarterback run game with Perkins, and containing the dynamic, mobile quarterback.

Virginia Cavaliers: Team news
2019 was finally Virginia's year in the ACC Coastal as a dynamic senior quarterback in Bryce Perkins and experienced head coach Bronco Mendenhall finally put it together to win their first ACC Coastal division title and book a spot at a New Year's Six bowl game at the Orange Bowl in Miami.

 

Despite some struggles mid-season, the Cavaliers played their best game of the year to finally defeat arch-rival Virginia Tech and snap the Hokies' seemingly endless 15-game win streak in the Commonwealth Cup and a UVA win against blue blood powerhouse program Florida to win the Capital One Orange Bowl title would be icing on the cake this season and set Virginia up for even bigger potential successes in 2020 and going forward.

What to expect today?
One of the best bowls of the New Year's Six is set for Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida with the number 24 Virginia Cavaliers of the ACC facing the ninth-ranked Florida Gators from the SEC in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

 

Head coach Dan Mullen's Gators are playing a virtual home game down the road in South Florida while the Cavaliers, under head coach Bronco Mendenhall, are enjoying a historic season for the UVA program in the Orange Bowl as the ACC's representative after snapping a 15-game losing streak to arch-rivals Virginia Tech on Rivalry Weekend to close the season. 

 

Florida has enjoyed a better year than initially expected, reaching ten wins again despite losing starting quarterback Feleipe Franks early in the season. Backup quarterback Kyle Trask, while limited, has taken over the starting role well and improved the Gators' offense and will look to end 2019 on a strong note for Florida and prove they can truly contend for an SEC Championship title in 2020 next season. 

Kick-off time
The Virginia vs. Florida game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The kick-off is scheduled at 8 PM ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Florida Gators!

My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

