Michigan Wolverines vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: LIVE Stream Online and 2019 Citrus Bowl Updates (0-0)
And the opening kick is off and underway!
Alabama won the toss and chose to defer. Michigan will get the ball first.
Michigan and Alabama have walked out onto the field and the pre-game coin flip is coming up soon.
Alabama's last appearance in the Citrus Bowl was in 2011 in Orlando on New Year's Day when a disappointed Crimson Tide team crushed a strong Michigan State Spartans team. 
It's a beautiful, sunny New Year's Day in Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium for this Citrus Bowl!

 

Lots of Crimson and White in the building and some Maize and Blue as well.

Michigan is looking for its first top 15 win in a road or neutral-site game in a staggering 12 years since Lloyd Carr's Wolverines defeated Florida in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando in 2008. 
Used to playing in post-season games for far more than a big bowl title and program pride, Alabama is looking to play motivated and avoid the flat, embarrassing performances in previous seasons in similar situations when they fell in the Allstate Sugar Bowl to underdog Utah and Oklahoma teams in New Orleans, Louisiana. 
Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson is in the house and has arrived at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida!
Pre-game warmups are underway on the field. 
Alabama Crimson Tide: Team news
Following a frustrating regular season with a rivalry weekend loss to arch rivals Auburn in The Iron Bowl, Nick Saban's team is looking to right the wrongs of 2019 and re-establish their place amongst the college football elite despite missing the playoff this season. Alabama's brilliant wide receiving corps of Jerry Jeudy, De'Vonta Smith, Henry Ruggs III, and Jaylen Waddle will be the Tide's biggest weapons on the field against Don Brown's defense and Mac Jones' ability to get them the ball in 50/50 matchups will likely decide the game. Alabama will also hope to run Najee Harris significantly but their defense will be looking to end this season with a strong performance after some poor performances in the last games.
Michigan Wolverines: Team news
Head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines come into Orlando looking to earn a marquee win over another blue blood program like Alabama and win a major bowl game to set Michigan up for a big 2020 and build forward. Quarterback Shea Patterson and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis' offense has improved throughout the season and rode the improved running of running backs Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins in addition to a versatile wide receiver corps of Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nico Collins, and Ronnie Bell. 

 

The Wolverines' vaunted defense under defensive coordinator Don Brown has been gashed at times this season, most notably in their last game on rivalry weekend in The Game against archivals Ohio State, and the heavy man-to-man unit will need to avoid a similar result to have a chance against Alabama's explosive offense.

What to expect today?
The 2019 season wraps up with a marquee matchup in the prestigious Citrus Bowl in Orlando as a new year in 2020 kicks off with two of the most storied programs in college football history with the number 14 Michigan Wolverines facing the number 13 Alabama Crimson Tide to start a brilliant New Year's Day of action from Camping World Stadium. 

 

Used to playing for far more than just a bowl game title and pride, head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will be looking to avenge a disappointing two-loss regular season that saw them lose star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a season-ending injury and miss the College Football Playoff and the chance to compete for a national championship. Backup quarterback Mac Jones will have to play well and lead Bama to the victory with a talented, explosive cast of offensive characters around him.

 

Michigan will be looking to close another solid, but disappointing, season with a big, marquee upset win over a heavyweight of the sport and earn the Wolverines' first win over a top 15 opponent in a road or natural-site game in the Jim Harbaugh era.

How to watch Michigan vs. Alabama Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ABC to broadcast.

If you want to directly stream it: Watch ESPN.

Kick-off time
The Michigan vs. Alabama game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The kick-off is scheduled at 1 PM ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Citrus Bowl: Michigan Wolverines vs. Alabama Crimson Tide! 

My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

