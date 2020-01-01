Michigan Wolverines vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: LIVE Stream Online and 2019 Citrus Bowl Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Got our game face on! @CitrusBowl pic.twitter.com/u7r6UxhFws— CampingWorldStadium (@CWStadium) January 1, 2020
Look ma, we’re on TV! 📺 @SECNetwork #CitrusBowl pic.twitter.com/kDwJndlTAz— CampingWorldStadium (@CWStadium) January 1, 2020
Lots of Crimson and White in the building and some Maize and Blue as well.
Let's play some football.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 1, 2020
We're in the house and just over 90 minutes to play! #GoBlue 〽️🍊🍋 pic.twitter.com/ebG7aHwYV7
Ready for you @AlabamaFTBL & @UMichFootball! pic.twitter.com/OSMhDWlXAc— Vrbo Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) December 31, 2019
Head Coach Press Conference. 📸#RollTide pic.twitter.com/bVFmsyM0lj— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 31, 2019
The Wolverines' vaunted defense under defensive coordinator Don Brown has been gashed at times this season, most notably in their last game on rivalry weekend in The Game against archivals Ohio State, and the heavy man-to-man unit will need to avoid a similar result to have a chance against Alabama's explosive offense.
Used to playing for far more than just a bowl game title and pride, head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will be looking to avenge a disappointing two-loss regular season that saw them lose star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a season-ending injury and miss the College Football Playoff and the chance to compete for a national championship. Backup quarterback Mac Jones will have to play well and lead Bama to the victory with a talented, explosive cast of offensive characters around him.
Michigan will be looking to close another solid, but disappointing, season with a big, marquee upset win over a heavyweight of the sport and earn the Wolverines' first win over a top 15 opponent in a road or natural-site game in the Jim Harbaugh era.
If you want to directly stream it: Watch ESPN.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.