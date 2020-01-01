Wisconsin Badgers vs. Oregon Ducks: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 Rose Bowl (17-14)
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
That concludes the first half of football here in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California!

 

The Badgers will receive the ball first to start the next half. 

17-14 Wisconsin
The Badgers take advantage of a defensive pass interference call to set up Jack Coan for an 11-yard touchdown pass to Quintez Cephus. The PAT is good for Wisconsin.
There has been a brief interruption in the game during this second quarter as a fan has ran on the field and security has now apprehended him.
14-10 Oregon
Strong rushing skills showed again by Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert, running around the outside on the keeper five yards for the touchdown to put Oregon ahead.
Interception- Oregon
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan was hit as he released the ball and it went up in the air for Ducks defender Thomas Graham Jr. to come down with it for the turnover. 
Fumble- Wisconsin
Oregon linebacker Troy Dye strips the ball from Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor to set the Ducks up with brilliant field position to score again.
That's the end of the first quarter here in Pasadena, with Wisconsin leading 10-7 over Oregon.

 

Quarter two from the Rose Bowl coming up next.

10-7 Wisconsin
The Badgers can't get a touchdown out of their great field position and they settle for a 44-yard Collin Larsh field goal to put them up three early.
Interception- Wisconsin
Huge defensive play from Wisconsin as the Badgers' defender Jack Sandborn bats down and intercepts Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert's pass to set Wisconsin up with incredible field position.
7-7
Immediate answer from Wisconsin on the kickoff return as  Aron Cruickshank sprints down the sideline 95 yards for a touchdown to tie the game for the Badgers! Collin Larsh's PAT is good.
7-0 Oregon
The Ducks strike first in Pasadena with a strong, 75-yard opening drive touchdown to start the game capped off by a four-yard quarterback run from Justin Herbert for the touchdown! Kicker Camden Lewis' extra point is good. The Badgers will get their first shot on offense when they get the ball next.
And the opening kick is off and underway!
Oregon won the toss and chose to receive. Oregon will get the ball first.
Wisconsin and Oregon have walked out onto the field and the pre-game coin flip is coming up soon.
Lots of green and yellow in the building for Oregon for the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California with the Pac 12 enjoying a home field advantage on the West Coast in Southern California.
It's a beautiful New Year's Day in Pasadena, California for the Rose Bowl! The annual Rose Parade is done and it's almost gametime. 
The Oregon Ducks and quarterback Justin Herbert have arrived at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California!
Pre-game warmups are underway on the field. 
We are live here inside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California for the Rose Bowl between the number eight Wisconsin Badgers and the number six Oregon Ducks!
Check back here before game time for pre-game updates, news and notes, warm ups, and more live from Pasadena, California.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Wisconsin vs. Oregon game.
Oregon Ducks: Team news
Head coach Mario Cristobal's team came into 2019 with College Football Playoff hopes but after an opening weekend loss in primetime to the Auburn Tigers out of the SEC in the AdvoCare Kickoff at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and a late-season upset on the road in Tempe, Arizona at Arizona State, the Ducks had to settle for spoiling Utah's Playoff hopes and punching their ticket to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl.

 

Quarterback Justin Herbert has been up-and-down this season but his performance today will be crucial to showing why he is seen as such a promising NFL Draft prospect. Running back CJ Verdell tore up the Utah defense and their front line and he'll be looking to do the same to Wisconsin's strong line. Arguably Oregon's best weapon freshman defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, a highly recruited prospect out of California, could be the key to the Ducks stopping Jonathan Taylor and Wisconsin's offense.

Wisconsin Badgers: Team news
Head coach Paul Chryst's Wisconsin Badgers will play their physical brand of football like Wisconsin always does, looking to close another strong, consistent season. Running back Jonathan Taylor has been brilliant for the Badgers for all three of his seasons in Madison and will be the player to watch for on New Year's Day in Pasadena. Badgers quarterback Jack Coan will also be crucial to Wisconsin's hopes as they have improved significantly in the passing game already. 
What to expect today?
The greatest New Year's Day tradition in all of America rings in the new decade in 2020 but closes out the 2019 college football season for the number eight Wisconsin Badgers out of the Big Ten and the number six Oregon Ducks from the Pac 12 in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. 

 

After losing the Big Ten Championship game to Ohio State on conference championship weekend, head coach Paul Chryst's Badgers began smelling roses and making their way to Southern California for the storied Rose Bowl. The Oregon Ducks won their way into Pasadena through dominating the favored Utah Utes in the Pac 12 Championship game and ending Utah's College Football Playoff hopes. Both Chryst and Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal have built their teams and programs very similarly, playing physical football and focusing on dominating the line of scrimmage.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Oregon Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN to broadcast.

If you want to directly stream it: Watch ESPN.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Kick-off time
The Wisconsin vs. Oregon game will be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The kick-off is scheduled at 5 PM ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Rose Bowl: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Oregon Ducks! 

My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo