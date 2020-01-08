St. John's vs Georgetown: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch College Basketball Big East 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
Last meeting
Last season, the Red Storm defeated the Hoyas in Washington for the first time since 2003, 97-94, in an overtime thriller. Shamorie Ponds netted a season-high 37 points and LJ Figueroa nearly tallied a double-double with 11 points and nine boards.
Rivalry
St. John's and Georgetown will meet for the 114th time in the history of the two programs, a series that tilts 59-54 in favor of the Johnnies.
Georgetown Hoyas
Georgetown (10-5, 0-2 BIG EAST) will play its first home game of conference play following a 78-62 falter at Seton Hall in its most recent outing on Friday night. Sophomore guard Mac McClung scored a team-high 20 points in the loss. The Gate City, Va., native is the team's second leading scorer this season at 15.9 points per game.
St. John's Red Storm
With an 11-2 non-conference record action including wins over a pair of current top-25 foes in West Virginia and Arizona, the Red Storm (11-4, 0-2 BIG EAST) will look to snap a two-game BIG EAST losing streak.
Tipoff time and Arena
The game will be played at the Capital One Arena with a 6:30pm ET tipoff.
Bringing people in
As a reward for the students that go to the game, Georgetown will be giving away free shirts to the first 300 students that are at the arena.
How to watch St. John's vs GeorgetownLive TV and Stream
TV: FS1 Internet: VAVEL USA
Welcome!
