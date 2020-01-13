Clemson Tigers vs. LSU Tigers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game (0-0)
LSU's Twitter account has also shared motivational video package for this game!
The Clemson Tigers are eager to defend their title tonight!
How to watch Clemson Tigers vs LSU Tigers Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, ESPN will broadcast.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

The Clemson Tigers arrive as the defending champions having defeated Alabama in the 2019 CFP National Championship 44-16 at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium.
This will be LSU's first appearance in a CFP National Championship game as it is now known.

Their last national championship game  was a losing effort to Alabama in the 2012 BCS National Championship Game.

LSU's Joe Burrow and New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees finally met this week prior to the game.

'I was a Saints fan because of you', said Burrow to the historic NFL QB.

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans was announced as the host venue for this College Football National Championship on November 4, 2015.

The stadium which holds up to 76,468 fans for football matches is expected to be at capacity for tonight's game.

 

Both teams enter the bowl with 14–0 undefeated record.

The winning team's 15–0 record will match that of the 2018 Clemson Tigers. This will be only the second time  since 1987 that a team finishes with such single season record.

Clemson had a closer semifinal against Ohio State.

The Tigers bested the Buckeyes with a score of 29-23 in the Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

LSU crushed Oklahoma to reach the National Championship Game.

Their clash ended in a 63-28 win for the Tigers in the Peach Bowl on December 28th at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game: Clemson Tigers vs. LSU Tigers! 

My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

