Big South quarterfinals: Radford, WInthrop, Gardner-Webb, Hampton advance to semifinals

The Big South tournament moved into its semifinal stage as the four quarterfinals were played on Thursday. Top seed Radford was joined by second seed Winthrop, third seed Gardner-Webb and fifth seed Hampton. The matchups are the Highlanders vs the Pirates and the Runnin' Bulldogs vs the Eagles to see who advances to Sunday's championship game.

Winthrop 106, South Carolina Upstate 70

Hunter Hale scored 21 points and Josh Ferguson added 17 with 10 reboundsas second seed Winthrop (23-10) crushed seventh seed USC Upstate (13-21). The Eagles hit a school-record 16 three-pointers on their way to the semifinals, including 10 in the first half, scoring at least 50 in each half. Charles Falden and Michael Anumba scored 17 and 13 points, respectively. Tommy Brunner led the Spartans with 19 points while Everette Hammond and Nevin Zink chipped in with 12 apiece.

Gardner-Webb 72, UNC Asheville 62

Third seed Gardner-Webb (16-15) used a 17-7 run to break a 55-55 tie, holding sixth seed UNC Asheville (15-16) without a field goal for the final 6:08 of the game to reach the semifinals. Eric Jamison Jr. led the Runnin' Bulldogs with 19 points and 13 rebounds, one of four players in double figures. DeVon Baker led Asheville with 18 points, but got a subpar performance from all-league guard L.J. Thorpe, who finished with just nine points on 4 of 13 shooting.

Radford 62, Charleston Southern 48

Big South Player of the Year Carlik Jones had 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists as top seed Radford (22-10) overcame a seven-point deficit early in the second half to eventually pull away. The Highlanders used an 11-0 run, capped by Jones' assist to Devonnte Holland, to take a 37-36 lead. Charleston Southern (14-19) kept it close thanks to the efforts of Phlandrous Fleming, who recorded 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Hampton 78, Longwood 53

The fifth-seeded Pirates (14-18) used a 16-0 run midway through the first half to ease to victory. Jermaine Marrow led Hampton with 32 points, 20 coming in the second half while Greg heckstall added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Longwood (14-18) had their highest seed ever at fourth, but missed 17 of their first 21 shots from the field and were outrebounded 42-31. Jaylon Wilson led the Lancers with 19 points.