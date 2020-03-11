Niagara survives thriller against Marist

The Niagara Purple Eagles kicked off their MAAC Championships campaign in the first round against the Marist Red Foxes. Luckily for Greg Paulus squad, they managed to pull out a thrilling win at Atlantic City.

Led by 20 points by Marcus Hammond, NU defeated Marist 56-54 to advance to the Quarter Final round in the Championships. Hammond, who was named to the All-MAAC First Team, assisted Raheem Solomon in the game wining basket with only 3 seconds remaining in the game.

Teams exchanged the lead 21 times, but it was the Purple Eagles who managed to close it out in style.

The Purple Eagles were picked 10th in the MAAC Preseason Poll and finished the regular season as the six best team in the conference. They will now have to play the No. 2 seed, Rider Broncos in the next round.

Niagara and Rider played each other twice this season, and finished 1-1. Therefore, this game will be for competitors only.