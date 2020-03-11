March 'Sadness' announced by the NCAA 

Couple of moments after the NBA announced its first ever game without fans in the arena, the NCAA has come to a decision to do the same for the national tournament.

The NCAA's men's and women's tournaments will be held without fans, and only essential staff and limited family attendance due to the Coronavirus, President Mark Emmert said in a statement.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN — NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020

The NCAA Division 1 Men’s and Women’s basketball tournaments will still be played as planned. The first games to tip for March Madness will be on March 17.