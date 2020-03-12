NCAA cancels national tournament and spring championships

It was a matter of time, and now the NCAA has officially cancelled the 2019 men's and women's basketball tournaments.

The announcement was made after almost every conference decided to cancel their conference championships due to the Coronavirus.

Aside from basketball, the league decided to cancel all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This was said through an official statement.

Despite the anger of several athletes who will have to finish their collegiate careers like this, it is safe to say that the NCAA is putting the health of everyone before an athletic event.