Niagara Purple Eagles vs Rider Broncos: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch MAAC Championships 2020 (0-0)
9:59 AM15 minutes ago

All-MAAC First Team for Niagara

Marcus Hammond was named an All-MAAC First Team. He averaged 14.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
9:58 AM16 minutes ago

All-MAAC First Team for Rider

Dimencio Vaughn was named an All-MAAC First Team. He averaged 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
9:57 AM17 minutes ago

MAAC Games will be played without fans in the arena

9:55 AM19 minutes ago

Path to QF

Niagara defeated Marist with a last second basket by Raheem Solomon to qualify to the MAAC Quarter Finals.
9:54 AM20 minutes ago

Last Meeting

During the regular season, Niagara and rider faced off twice with one win each
9:53 AM22 minutes ago

How to watch Niagara vs Rider Live TV and Stream

TV: ESPN Play

Internet: VAVEL USA

9:52 AM22 minutes ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 MAAC Championships: Niagara vs Rider.
9:52 AM23 minutes ago

9:51 AM23 minutes ago
