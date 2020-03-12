Niagara Purple Eagles vs Rider Broncos: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch MAAC Championships 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Niagara vs Rider.
All-MAAC First Team for Niagara
Marcus Hammond was named an All-MAAC First Team. He averaged 14.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Kicking off Tournament Week with great news 😈— Niagara Basketball (@NiagaraMBB) March 9, 2020
Sophomore Guard Marcus Hammond has been named to the All-MAAC First Team‼️
Conference Season Stats 👇
☑️ 16.2 PPG
☑️ 5.4 RPG
☑️ 46.6% 3 PT FG%
Congrats @iam_marcuss 🟣🦅🏀 pic.twitter.com/3luNMn9l3g
All-MAAC First Team for Rider
Dimencio Vaughn was named an All-MAAC First Team. He averaged 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
Congratulations to unanimous All-MAAC First Team Selection Dimencio Vaughn! #GoBroncs #maAChoops20 #BroncsToTheBoardwalk pic.twitter.com/cn9gTSSdby— Rider Men’s Basketball (@RiderMBB) March 9, 2020
MAAC Games will be played without fans in the arena
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference has issued the following statement concerning the COVID-19 virus and this week's Basketball and Esports Championships. pic.twitter.com/W6TE6SvRib— #MAACSports (@MAACSports) March 12, 2020
Path to QF
Niagara defeated Marist with a last second basket by Raheem Solomon to qualify to the MAAC Quarter Finals.
Final in Atlantic City!— Niagara Basketball (@NiagaraMBB) March 11, 2020
On to the #maAChoops20 Quarterfinals on Thursday night!! #EaglesTakeFlight pic.twitter.com/aEMJ8p1jEj
Last Meeting
During the regular season, Niagara and rider faced off twice with one win each
How to watch Niagara vs Rider Live TV and Stream
TV: ESPN Play
Internet: VAVEL USA
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 MAAC Championships: Niagara vs Rider.
Welcome!
My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.