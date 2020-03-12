Power 5 schools and others cancel conference tournaments

One day after the NCAA announced that the men's and women's national basketball tournaments would be played without fans in attendance, several conferences have officially announced that they won't be playing their conference tournament.

The following is a list of the conferences that have canceled their tourneys thus far, including all the Power 5 conferences:

ACC - Big Ten - Big 12 - Pac-12 - SEC - American Athletic Conference - Atlantic-10 - Big East - Colonial - Conference USA - MAC - WAC - Big Sky.

As of now, the men's and women's NCAA tournaments are set to go forward without fans in attendance, as NCAA president Mark Emmert announced in a statement Wednesday:

"While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed."