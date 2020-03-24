Greg Paulus makes history at Niagara University

Niagara University Men's Basketball Coach, Greg Paulus Niagara’s was named the recipient of the 2019-20 Joe B. Hall Award, trophy given to the top first-year coach in NCAA Division I college basketball.

Despite getting the job under challenging conditions with a surprising resign by Patrick Beilien, Paulus managed to beat all the preseason predictions for the Purple Eagles.

Niagara (12-20) won ten games against conference opponents, including a first round MAAC Tournament win over Marist for the first time in three seasons.

His impact went far beyond the court, with the team posting a program-best 3.18 GPA in the 2019 fall semester and eight student-athletes with a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

''I am honored to have been selected as the recipient of the Joe B. Hall Award. It is a privilege to represent Niagara University as the head men's basketball coach. Niagara is a special place with passionate people. I am grateful to our players, coaching staff, and administration for their belief, hard work, and support. I am proud of our student-athletes, team and program for our growth in year one.'' Paulus said.

The road is just starting for Coach Greg Paulus at 'Monte Eagle', and with a young team to coach, there's no doubt the Purple Eagles can make an impact in the MAAC next season.