Athletes granted extra year of eligibility

In the middle of the whole Coronavirus crisis, the NCAA Council reunited in order to make decisions regarding the eligibility of the student-athletes affected by the pandemic.

The NCAA Division I Council voted to allow schools to provide spring-sport student-athletes an additional season of competition and an extension of their period of eligibility. The NCAA though, decided that this rule won't apply to winter sports.

This decision didn't sit well with several athletes including basketball and hockey, who weren't able to fully finish their season. The reason why they were not granted an extra year is ''because their seasons were pretty much complete''.