2022 NCAA Tournament: Providence Cruises Past Richmond To Reach Sweet 16

The Providence Friars keep making history and have secured a spot in the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Providence defeated the Richmond Spiders 51-79 in the Midwest Region second round match-up earning their first appearance in the 16 since 1997.

Game story

From the beginning of the game, the Friars dominated on both ends of the floor and carried the momentum from their first round win against South Dakota State.

The Friars had a total of five players in double digits and shot over 50% from the field to prove why they possess the highest seed in program history.

Noah Horchler led all Providence scorers with 16 points along with 13 rebounds. He also shot 60% from the field and 66% from the three point line.

Jared Bynum brought energy off the bench by adding 10 points and six assists in 30 minutes of play.

The Spiders shot only 39.6 percent and were 1/22 from behind the arc.

Team words

“That was as well as we’ve played all year, and we picked the right time to do it,” Providence coach Ed Cooley said. “I think we clicked at every level.”

Providence will now face No. 1 Kansas in the next round of the NCAA Tournament in Chicago, Illinois.

“We have a lot of threats on this team on the offensive end and the defensive end,” Providence guard A.J. Reeves said. “When we play like this, I think we’re the best team in the country.”