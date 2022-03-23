2022 NCAA Tournament: Saint Peter's pulls off historic upset of Kentucky in overtime

In one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history, 15th seed Saint Peter's shocked second seed Kentucky 85-79 in overtime in their first-round East regional game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Daryl Banks III scored 27 points and Doug Edert added 20 as the Peacocks (20-11) became just the tenth 15 seed to defeat a 2 seed in tournament history. The win was the program's first in four tournament appearances.

"It was an amazing feeling", Banks said. "You grow up watching March Madness, the tournament, so to let that sink in ----- knowing the game was over, it felt really good."

"At the end of the day, every team that made the NCAA Tournament deserves to be here", said Peacocks head coach Shaheen Holloway. "Every team that made the NCAA Tournament believes they can advance. It's about this night."

Oscar Tshiebwe, the likely Naismith Player of the Year, scored 30 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Kentucky (26-8). The Wildcats suffered their first-ever first round loss under coach John Calipari.

Story of the game

Neither team scored from the field in the first 2:30 of the game. Saint Peter's took their first lead of the game on a three-pointer by Banks III and went back in front when Jaylen Murray knocked down a shot from downtown at the top of the key to start a 7-1 run and give the Peacocks a 15-10 lead.

Ahead 20-17, the MAAC champions watched as Kentucky answered with a 9-2 run of their own to grab the edge and push the lead to as high as four.

Trailing 31-27 with 4:48 left in the first half, Banks III hit consecutive three-pointers to tie the score at 33. Murray and Foussenyi Drame hit layups in the final two minutes as the game was tied 37-37 at halftime.

Coming out of the locker room, Banks III drilled a triple to start things off but the Wildcats answered with seven straight points of their own to grab a 45-40 lead.

With just under 12 minutes to play trailing 49-45, KC Ndefo stepped up offensively, hitting back-to-back jumpers, Banks III drilled another and Murray buried a three from the corner to fuel an 11-3 run and give Saint Peter's a 55-52 lead.

Daryl Banks III shoots a three-pointer in St. Peter's stunning victory over Kentucky/Photo: Zach Bolinger/Iconsportswire via Getty Images

Down 60-58 with 6:43 remaining, Kentucky scored 10 of the next 12 points to take a 68-62 lead with less than four minutes to go.

The Peacocks put together a 10-2 run with seven straight points of their own, capped off by a three-pointer from Edert to give Saint Peters a 69-68 lead with 1:25 left.

Kentucky responded with a three of their own to take a two-point lead, but Edert drove to the basket and hit a layup to tie things up with less than 30 seconds left as the game went to overtime.

In the extra period, Kentucky scored the first four points to lead 75-71, but Edert hit an NBA-range triple to tie the game at 75. The two teams would both draw fouls to go to the line on their next offensive possessions, but Davion Mintz would only go one for two. Banks III knocked down a pair and give the Peacocks a 77-76 lead.

Hassan Drame had a huge steal on the next Kentucky possession and hitting a layup with a minute to go to put the Peacocks on top 79-76.

With 42 seconds left on the clock, Ndefo came up with the biggest defensive play of the game with a block on a layup attempt down low. The ball went off the thumb of a Kentucky player to give St. Peter's possession.

Banks III hit two more free throws to extend the lead to five before TyTy Washington brought Kentucky within two with a three-pointer with 22 seconds left.

Matthew Lee knocked down two huge foul shots to push it back to a two-possession game. Kellan Washington missed a three, Edert grabbed the rebound, was fouled and hit the free throws for the final margin.